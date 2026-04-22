Fight against snakes in Ibiza and Formentera: more than 4,400 captured to try to save native lizards

The Balearic Government has captured more than 4,400 invasive snakes in the Pityusic Islands during the 2025 campaign and has reinforced the control operation with additional staff, more traps and new conservation measures to protect the Pityusic wall lizard (Podarcis pityusensis) from one of the main environmental threats currently affecting the islands. This was explained during a meeting held this Wednesday at the Ibiza Island Council, attended by the Directorate-General for Natural Environment and Forest Management and representatives from the town councils of Ibiza, Sant Antoni, Sant Joan, Sant Josep and Santa Eulària, as well as the island councils of Ibiza and Formentera.

The Director-General for Natural Environment and Forest Management, Ana Torres Riera, stated: “We are facing a progressive ecological emergency typical of island ecosystems, which requires a sustained, coordinated response based on scientific knowledge”. During the meeting, the Balearic Wildlife Recovery Consortium (Cofib) presented the results of the 2025 campaign, which confirm the increased efforts made in recent years while also highlighting the magnitude of the challenge.

Ibiza: 1,930 traps capture 3,604 snakes

On the island of Ibiza, with 1,930 traps installed, a total of 3,604 snakes have been captured, the highest figure recorded since the start of the control programme. Of these, 3,528 are horseshoe whip snakes, a species that continues to expand rapidly and now occupies a significant portion of the island’s territory.

The snake carved into Sa Pedrera. / Ibiza Sin Filtro

In Formentera, with 505 traps, 893 specimens have been captured, mainly ladder snakes, which remain established in the La Mola area. At the same time, isolated horseshoe whip snakes have been detected and captured around the port of La Savina, confirming the constant pressure of new arrivals from Ibiza and the need to strengthen prevention mechanisms.

One of the most significant changes in the 2025 campaign has been the strategic decision to keep traps active all year round, including during the winter months, for the first time since the programme began. This measure has helped consolidate control in key areas and anticipate the rollout of the 2026 campaign.

This year, the Government plans to further increase operational capacity. The team dedicated to snake control in the Pityusic Islands will grow to 13 people, representing a 44% increase in human resources, while the number of traps will continue to expand. The aim is to act more intensively on the westward expansion front of the horseshoe whip snake in Ibiza.

In addition, efforts will be strengthened in areas of high ecological value and in strategic coastal points, especially those connected to islets, where the presence of snakes has already been confirmed in several locations. This poses a critical risk to the Pityusic wall lizard, as these islets host populations with unique genetic traits found nowhere else in the world. As highlighted during the meeting, the colonisation of these areas by snakes represents a direct threat of extinction for these populations.

New conservation strategy for the lizard

In response, the Government has launched a new conservation strategy combining biosecurity measures, intensive control and direct actions targeting the species.

One of the key initiatives is the creation of a network of snake-free refuges in Ibiza, designed as safe spaces to preserve lizard populations. The first has already been built in Can Marines, and plans are in place to expand this network in the coming months with new strategic locations.

At the same time, an ex situ conservation programme has been developed in collaboration with leading institutions such as Barcelona Zoo, which already maintains several breeding lines of the Pityusic wall lizard under genetic criteria. As part of this initiative, 33 specimens from five particularly vulnerable islets were captured in April 2026 and will be incorporated into the programme to safeguard their genetic diversity.

A horseshoe snake. / DI

The Director-General stressed that “we are not only acting to curb the invasion, but also to secure the future of the species, protect its genetic diversity and anticipate risk scenarios”.

The Government is also strengthening biosecurity measures to prevent further introductions of snakes, particularly those linked to the transport of goods and ornamental plants, identified as one of the main pathways of entry.

More than 1,000 snake sightings reported via Línea Verde

The meeting also highlighted the importance of public involvement in tackling invasive species. The Línea Verde app has recorded nearly 1,000 reports during 2025, establishing itself as a key tool for early detection and rapid response to new outbreaks.

Finally, all participating administrations agreed on the need to further strengthen institutional coordination, especially with local councils and island authorities, to ensure an effective and sustained response over time.

“What is at stake is not just a species, but the balance of our ecosystems and a unique natural heritage in the world. In the face of this, the Government will act with determination”, concluded the Director-General.