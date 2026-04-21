Ibiza Airport to lose information desk during peak season: concerns over passenger assistance

Ibiza Airport is set to undergo a significant change this summer in one of its most visible passenger services: the information desk. According to a source close to the airport, the facility will no longer offer this service from June, right in the middle of the peak tourist season.

The same source explains that the information service has been gradually reduced over time. “In recent years, coverage has decreased significantly. Currently, the basic winter service operates from 7 am to 9 pm, while the airport itself runs from 5.30 am to 12.30 am”, they state. This leaves “time slots without direct passenger assistance, particularly in the early morning and late evening, when there are also international flights and travellers who may require help”.

This situation particularly affects passengers with specific needs, such as elderly travellers or those disoriented by ongoing changes within the terminal due to works or internal reorganisations. In their view, “the absence of a visible information point may cause confusion in an airport with a high level of seasonal traffic”.

According to this account, the airport once had three staff members at the information desk during peak periods, when passenger numbers were roughly half of what they are today. “Currently, the service is provided by a single person at the information desk, located in the central area of the terminal”, the source explains.

In this context, the source criticises the distance between the customer service desk and internal management offices, which they consider not easily accessible to passengers. They also point out that despite the workload, “service satisfaction levels have remained high according to internal surveys, although perceived quality has declined over time due to reduced resources”.

Aena has confirmed that the passenger information service at Ibiza Airport will cease to operate from June. According to the company, “this decision responds to a shift towards new service models based on digital tools and enhanced multi-channel information systems throughout the passenger journey”. In this context, Aena believes that “it is no longer necessary to maintain an in-person information service, as these functions are covered by other technological and communication channels available at the airport”.

Spain’s fourth busiest airport

The source warns that removing the service could have a direct impact on the passenger experience, particularly in situations such as delays, cancellations, lost luggage or emergencies. They also highlight the lack of fully operational technological alternatives capable of replacing direct, face-to-face assistance.

Another issue raised is the reorganisation of the airport’s VIP and authorities’ lounge area, where, according to the source, “there have also been changes in the layout of spaces and basic services, including waiting areas and toilets”.

The source believes the decision reflects a policy of centralisation and cost reduction, but warns that such a model may not be suitable for an airport like Ibiza, with its high seasonality and passenger volume.

Finally, they regret that the measure will also lead to the loss of several jobs linked to the information service and stress the importance of the human factor in passenger assistance in a high-pressure operational environment.