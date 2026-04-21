Goodbye to mandatory use of the V-16 beacon in Ibiza? The DGT explains the deadline for drivers

The V-16 beacon has been surrounded by controversy since it became mandatory on 1 January. This device, introduced to replace warning triangles in the event of a breakdown on an interurban road, must always be kept in the glove compartment and placed on top of the vehicle when an incident occurs on the road.

Vox has submitted an amendment to a PSOE bill aimed at toughening penalties for parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities, with the intention of making the use of V-16 emergency warning beacons optional and restoring the validity of warning triangles.

In the amendment, seen by Europa Press, Vox states that the V-16 light signal may be used as an “alternative” to warning triangles, “without these losing their validity after 1 January 2026”. Likewise, if the amendment is approved, “connectivity with the detection systems” of the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), as well as geolocation, would no longer be mandatory. Warning triangles, for their part, “could continue to be used without any time limit”.

Vox says it supports “improving” road safety in Spain through “proven measures with duly demonstrated effectiveness, both in Spain and abroad, by means of independent and conclusive technical and forensic studies that certify their effectiveness in real conditions of poor visibility and adverse weather”. In this regard, it argues that “the V-16 beacon is mandatory only in Spain compared with neighbouring European countries, and its effectiveness on the road has been questioned by members of organisations with experience in road safety”. “The United Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) itself has expressed criticism of the imposition of this new regulation, favouring complementarity rather than obligation,” it adds.

The V-16 beacon is a device which, as explained by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), is not linked to a vehicle registration number, and new vehicles will not come with the beacon already installed. Privacy is protected because the DGT only receives the location of the stationary vehicle and not the identity of the occupant. It is also not necessary to provide any personal data or register the device. The DGT does not request personal information in any case. Some manufacturers do ask for this when making a purchase because they have their own apps, but the buyer is under no obligation to provide any data, as the process is entirely anonymous.

In addition, “with regard to the duration of the service, telephone companies will not charge private individuals any amount for the connectivity service. The legislation requires a minimum connectivity availability of 12 years, the cost of which is already included in the sale price of the V-16, so once purchased, you will not have to pay any additional fee. That said, it is important to check the expiry date printed both on the packaging and on the device itself”.