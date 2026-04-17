Two arrested in Ibiza for stealing more than €13,000 worth of tobacco at Tenerife airport

The Guardia Civil has arrested two people in Ibiza and a third in Gran Canaria for allegedly stealing more than €13,000 worth of tobacco at Tenerife airport.

The three suspects, aged between 44 and 63 and residents in the United Kingdom, are accused of 22 continuous offences of tobacco theft at various Spanish airports, particularly at Tenerife South Airport, as well as membership of a criminal group.

Their modus operandi consisted of buying inexpensive flight tickets to access the airport terminal, where they would carry out the thefts in different retail outlets.

The group members worked together, carrying out surveillance and storing the stolen goods. After committing several thefts in airport shops, they would leave the airport without boarding any flights.

Returning to the UK with the stolen goods

They repeated this process over several days before eventually returning to the United Kingdom with the stolen goods packed in checked luggage, according to a statement from the Guardia Civil.

The officers leading the investigation requested support from Guardia Civil units at Ibiza Airport and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Airport to carry out the arrests. Two of the suspects were detained at Ibiza Airport and the third in Gran Canaria.

The group is believed to have stolen tobacco worth more than €13,000, of which over €8,000 has so far been recovered.

The detainees, along with the case files, have been placed at the disposal of the relevant judicial authority.