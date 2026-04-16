Ibiza celebrates its astronomical heritage: 70 years photographing the secrets of the universe

Ibiza is marking a milestone in its scientific and cultural history with the exhibition Astronomia des d’Eivissa 1956–2026, opening this Thursday, 16 April, at Sa Nostra Sala, where it will remain on display until mid-May.

Organised by the Agrupació Astronòmica d’Eivissa in collaboration with the Consell of Ibiza, the exhibition brings together 13 astronomical images, revisits the history of the organisation and reinforces its educational mission through guided visits for schools and social groups. It stands as one of the central events marking the association’s 70th anniversary and offers the public a chance to explore decades of observation, outreach and study of the sky.

El universo visto desde Ibiza llega a Sa Nostra Sala / J.A. Riera

Sara Ramón, councillor for Culture, Education and Heritage, highlighted the symbolic importance of the event—not only for the anniversary itself but also for the organisation’s long-standing contribution to scientific knowledge and public outreach on the island. The association describes its journey as 70 years of “expanding knowledge from generation to generation” and broadening the way people understand the universe.

Images of the cosmos: science and beauty combined

The exhibition features photographs of various cosmic phenomena, including planetary nebulae—the final stage of stars similar to the Sun—and supernova remnants, the traces left by massive stars after explosive deaths. Also on display is the Andromeda Galaxy, visible to the naked eye under dark skies, and an image of the M78 nebula taken by Ignacio de la Cueva, which was recognised by NASA and selected to represent an expedition linked to the International Space Station.

Antique telescope at the exhibition 'Astronomy in Ibiza 1956–2026'. / J.A. Riera

Visitors can also see a historic telescope dating back to the 18th century, manufactured in Belgium and closely linked to the origins of astronomical activity in Ibiza.

Pedro Pérez, spokesperson for the association, explained that the anniversary offers an opportunity to showcase decades of work by its photographers. The origins of the organisation date back to the mid-20th century, when the telescope arrived on the island around a century ago and was later incorporated into the observatory in 1956—considered the starting point of the association.

Most of the works on display are long-exposure astrophotographs. Pérez stressed that these are not simple “souvenir pictures” but highly complex images requiring many hours of observation, capture and processing. Some photographs involve between 50 and 60 hours of work, capturing distant galaxies and nebulae through extended light-gathering sessions.

Photo collage commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Ibiza Astronomy Association. / J.A. Riera

According to Pérez, the key lies in balancing scientific rigour with visual beauty. While the images are striking, they also hold significant scientific value, as much of what is known about the universe comes from the light emitted by celestial bodies—whether visible light, infrared or X-rays. “The trick is not to add anything that isn’t there”, he summarised.

Education and outreach at the core

The association is also keen to highlight its strong educational and outreach work. It regularly collaborates with schools and public institutions across the island, organising activities designed to spark curiosity—especially among younger audiences.

At the Observatori de Puig des Molins, for example, school groups frequently take part in solar observations and introductory talks. These sessions often surprise students, as astronomy is typically associated with night-time, despite the fact that it can also be explored during the day.

In addition to these activities, the association organises night-time observations across the island. Due to light pollution in urban areas, many sessions take place in Cala d’Hort, where conditions are more suitable. Attendance is usually limited to around 30–35 people to preserve the protected natural environment.

The exhibition will also have a strong educational and social dimension. Schools such as Sant Jordi, Morna, Isidor Macabich and Sa Serra, as well as centres like Can Raspalls and Cas Serres, have already confirmed their participation. Other groups are encouraged to contact Sa Nostra Sala to arrange guided visits, which are available for groups of at least 20 participants aged 10 and above.

Photography Exhibition at Sa Nostra Sala: 'Astronomy from Ibiza 1956–2026'. / J.A. Riera

Preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse

Alongside the anniversary celebrations, the association is preparing for another major astronomical event: the solar eclipse on 12 August. Talks are already being organised to explain what an eclipse is, how to observe it safely and what precautions must be taken to avoid eye damage.

The last eclipse visible from Ibiza took place around 120 years ago, making this summer’s event a rare opportunity. The association notes that 29 April will be a key date for identifying the best viewing locations on the island, as the sun will set in a similar position to that expected on the day of the eclipse.

They also warn that large crowds are expected, making careful planning essential to fully enjoy what they describe as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

With this exhibition, the Agrupació Astronòmica d’Eivissa reaffirms its role as a leading force in scientific outreach on the island, celebrating 70 years of combining observation, knowledge, education and emotion—inviting the public to look up and discover that the universe is far greater than it seems.