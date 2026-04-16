Foreign nationals in Ibiza: requirements for extraordinary regularisation, deadlines and how to apply

The extraordinary regularisation process affecting more than 500,000 foreign nationals in an irregular administrative situation in Spain comes into force this Thursday. From today, applications can be submitted online, and appointments can be booked for in-person processing, which will begin next Monday.

In Ibiza, applications can only be submitted in person at the Correos office on Avenida Isidor Macabich, and booking an appointment is mandatory.

According to Rubén Castro, Secretary General of the Government Delegation in the Balearic Islands, the Social Security offices on the island have not yet been opened for this procedure. The Ministry has initially prioritised offices based on the expected volume of applications, assuming that most will be submitted online.

Migrant associations estimate that between 5,000 and 6,000 people in Ibiza are in an irregular situation, although no official figure exists, as these individuals are not registered in the system. Castro also confirmed that the Casa del Mar office will not be used to avoid “unequal treatment” compared to those who applied through the standard process. If necessary, additional Social Security offices may be made available.

Requirements: presence before 1 January and five months’ residence

Applications can be submitted until 30 June, provided certain requirements are met. Applicants must prove they were in Spain before 1 January this year and have remained continuously for at least five months at the time of application.

The main document to prove this is the registration certificate (empadronamiento), although other documents may be accepted if they clearly identify the individual—such as medical records or bank statements. Purchase receipts, however, are not valid.

Applicants must also demonstrate that they have no criminal record. This requires submitting a criminal record certificate from Spain—processed by the Immigration Processing Unit (UTEX)—as well as certificates from their country of origin and any countries where they have lived in the previous five years.

Castro noted that some consulates, such as Ecuador’s, issue certificates quickly, while others, such as Nicaragua’s, may take longer. If the document is still pending, applicants must provide proof of request and complete a “declaration of responsibility” form issued by the Ministry, allowing authorities to verify the information directly.

For those applying for international protection, it is sufficient to have submitted the application before 1 January 2026 and to be able to prove it. All applicants must also complete a standard application form available on the official portal.

Online application

Those choosing the digital route can apply through a dedicated section on the website of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, available 24 hours a day.

To access the process, applicants must have an electronic certificate and a foreigner identification number (NIE). If not, they can apply through authorised representatives registered in the electronic authorisation system or via professionals such as lawyers or administrative advisers.

This could increase costs, although Castro stated that the Government Delegation has contacted professional associations to ensure fair pricing. If abuses occur, applicants are encouraged to report them so that professional bodies can take action.

Entities registered in the Immigration Collaboration Register may also provide free assistance with applications.

In-person applications at post offices

For in-person applications, booking an appointment is essential. This can be done via the official portal using the Cl@ve identification system or by calling 060, Monday to Friday, from 9:30 am to 2 pm and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

From 20 April to 30 June, a total of 371 post offices across Spain will accept applications. The Ministry emphasises that in-person appointments are free of charge, and no one is allowed to charge for booking them.

Castro confirmed that postal staff have received specific training to handle the process. The president of Correos, Pedro Saura, stated that their involvement “reinforces the importance of the postal network as a public service that facilitates the implementation of policies with significant social impact”.