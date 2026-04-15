Ibiza to review parking project on Abel Matutes boulevard after residents’ protests

Ibiza Town Hall has decided to open a review process for the preliminary design of a planned car park on Abel Matutes boulevard after gathering feedback from residents and local businesses during an information meeting held on Tuesday. Municipal technicians and project managers have analysed the proposals raised during the session in order to “study possible adjustments” while maintaining the project’s strategic vision.

The council presented the plan in an open meeting attended by residents and representatives of the local business community. During the session, attendees voiced concerns, suggestions and criticisms regarding the current design of the infrastructure.

The local government thanked citizens for their participation and highlighted the importance of these contributions in improving municipal projects. The Town Hall reaffirmed its commitment to a management model based on direct dialogue with residents and on finding practical solutions to the city’s challenges.

Parking shortage remains a key challenge

According to the council, mobility and the lack of parking continue to be among Ibiza’s main challenges. For this reason, it is committed to “measures that reduce vehicle access to the town centre, strengthen parking in peripheral areas and allow for the expansion of green spaces and pedestrian zones”.

The mayor of Ibiza, Rafael Triguero, explained the purpose of the meeting and the decision taken after listening to residents. He stated that the council held “a completely open and informative meeting with residents regarding the project and the proposal for the underground car park on Abel Matutes boulevard, next to Sa Real school”.

“We continue working with a very clear idea: to build the city together with our residents and, at the same time, transform it. We listen to all contributions, including suggestions and complaints, and, as always, we will take them into account”, he added.

The mayor emphasised that his commitment is to “move forward with real solutions to the challenges we face in Ibiza, such as mobility and parking”. To this end, the council has decided to launch a review process with the project’s technical team in order to “incorporate the opinions shared by residents and continue evaluating all available options with rigour, transparency and determination”, he concluded.