Healthcare staff exodus in Ibiza hospital A&E: PSOE claims 12 professionals have left Can Misses

Pilar Costa has denounced what she describes as a “deterioration” of the public healthcare system in the Balearic Islands, with particular concern over the situation in Ibiza. The socialist MP labelled the state of the A&E department at Hospital Can Misses a “drama” and warned of a staffing shortage “approaching 50%”.

During a session in the Balearic Parliament, Costa stated that more than 12 healthcare professionals have left the hospital’s emergency department in recent months. “We currently have a staffing shortage in A&E at Can Misses that is close to 50%”, she said, criticising Health Minister Manuela García for failing to retain specialists and ensure minimum coverage.

The socialist representative also denounced what she described as the “collapse” of both A&E services and primary care across the islands. She argued that emergency departments are now treating over 108,000 more patients than before the pandemic due to the saturation of primary care services. Costa urged the minister not to blame citizens for going to hospital when “they cannot get an appointment within a reasonable time”.

Waiting times of over eight days for GPs

According to data presented by Costa, more than 50% of the Balearic population must wait over eight days to see a GP, with some cases reaching 15 or even 30 days.

She also referred to a recent incident in Menorca, where a woman died following an explosion. Costa cited reports suggesting that the advanced life support ambulance (mobile ICU) was not operational at the time of the incident, around midnight. She called on the minister to “face the situation, provide explanations and, if unable to resolve it, step down”.

Questions over the Eina Salut app

Meanwhile, MP Irantzu Fernández demanded explanations regarding the rollout of the Eina Salut app, the platform that has replaced the previous appointment booking system.

Fernández argued that, rather than improving access, the new tool is creating “a blockage in access to healthcare for thousands of citizens” and placing “unjustified pressure on nursing staff”.

She explained that, whereas the previous system only required a health card number and date of birth, the new model demands digital certificates or Cl@ve PIN authentication even for basic actions such as checking or cancelling appointments. According to her, this creates a digital barrier particularly affecting children under 14—who are not required to have an ID—and dependent individuals who may not have access to these digital credentials.

Fernández warned that the difficulty in cancelling appointments leads to missed consultations, further worsening system congestion.

“A bureaucratic ordeal for patients”

The MP also criticised the app’s functioning, stating that it does not simply “recommend” the most appropriate professional but instead automatically redirects most consultations to nursing staff unless categorised as “other”.

“What is a nurse supposed to do with a patient who wanted to see a doctor for a sore throat? They cannot diagnose or prescribe antibiotics. The only option is to refer them to A&E, increasing pressure on the service”, she said.

Fernández cited cases such as urinary infections, vertigo and anxiety, which she claims end up becoming a “bureaucratic ordeal” for patients, ultimately forcing them to attend A&E after failing to secure a GP appointment.

She concluded by accusing the regional government of “burdening patients with digital obstacles”, arguing that this approach is further aggravating the strain on healthcare services in the Balearic Islands.