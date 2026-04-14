Festivities programme: Santa Eulària lights up May with over 80 activities, Funambulista and a major weekend of tradition

Santa Eulària des Riu is gearing up for a lively Festes de Maig 2026, packed with cultural, sporting, family-friendly and traditional events. The Town Hall has organised more than 80 activities throughout the month in a programme that this year places special emphasis on Ibizan traditions—particularly traditional instruments such as the drum, flaüta, castanets, xeremies and espasí, as well as the people who keep this heritage alive.

The festive calendar will begin at the end of April and run throughout May with concerts, exhibitions, talks, family activities and sporting events. However, the first weekend of May will concentrate many of the most anticipated highlights.

A festive opening with folklore and awards

On 1 May, the celebrations will begin with an afternoon combining folklore and institutional recognition. At 6:30 pm, the AMC Timbayba group from Lanzarote will perform traditional Canarian dances in Plaza de España. Later, at 8 pm, the Teatro España will host the ceremony for the Gold Medal and the Premios Xarc.

Saturday 2 May: music, street life and fire

Festivities will step up a gear on Saturday 2 May with a programme designed to bring people out into the streets. From the afternoon, visitors can enjoy a flower and plant exhibition at Teatro España, a classic motorbike display on Isidor Macabich street and a vintage car exhibition on Marià Riquer Wallis street.

At 6:30 pm, the Fira de Maig will officially open on the Passeig de s’Alamera, one of the main hubs of the celebrations. Music will take centre stage with a concert by Ibossim Flamenco, followed by one of the highlights of the programme: a live performance by Funambulista at 9 pm in Plaza de España as part of their 180 grados tour.

The night will continue with the lively Correpoble featuring DJ Vázquez from La Movida, before culminating in the traditional Correfoc by Es Mals Esperits, filling the town centre with fire, sparks and festive energy.

Sunday 3 May: the most symbolic day

Sunday 3 May, known as Primer Diumenge de Maig and recognised as a cultural festival of interest, will be the most symbolic day of the celebrations.

The day will begin with the ringing of church bells, followed by a monographic exhibition of the Ibizan hound in Plaza de España. The image of the Virgen del Rosario will then be carried up to the Puig de Missa, accompanied by the Agrupación Musical Esencia, before a solemn mass sung by the Santa Eulària Choir.

One of the most visually striking moments will follow: parades of traditional carts, horses, Ibizan hounds, vintage cars and motorbikes, alongside the Municipal Band and Agrupación Musical Esencia through the streets of the town.

The celebrations will continue with folklore performances, traditional dancing in Plaza de España, a customised car exhibition and a Disco Summer Dream by Hippy House session on Santa Eulària beach, before the closing of several exhibitions and the fair.

Barruguet Theater Festival in Santa Eulària, / J.A.RIERA

Festival Barruguet: theatre for all ages

A key highlight of the programme is the Festival Barruguet, which will celebrate its 12th edition from 22 to 24 May as one of the leading family theatre events in the Balearic Islands.

This year’s edition will bring together 17 companies from the Balearics, Catalonia, Cantabria, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community, offering 20 public performances and 29 shows aimed at schools and care homes, reinforcing its inclusive and educational focus. The festival will also host professional sessions on 22 and 30 May, providing a meeting point for performing arts professionals from the Pityusic Islands.

A month of celebration

With all these events, Santa Eulària is preparing for a vibrant May in which music, tradition, performing arts and a festive atmosphere will once again take over the streets, turning the municipality into a large, open celebration for both residents and visitors.