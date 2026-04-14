Attention, Ibiza drivers: these are the road closures this Saturday due to the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon

The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon will require traffic restrictions in various locations, with the greatest impact expected during the afternoon as runners pass through. The organisers have launched an information campaign in all affected streets to minimise disruption and help residents and drivers find alternative routes.

According to the information provided by the event, drivers are advised to avoid using their cars between 3 pm and 9 pm in areas along the race routes. However, maps showing alternative access routes have been made available for those who need to travel during this time.

The organisation also reminds the public that traffic will gradually return to normal as the race progresses through each area. Residents are encouraged to take part in the atmosphere by heading out onto the streets to support the runners.

Road closures in es Canar

In es Canar, closures will be in place from 3:30 pm to 9 pm. Informational maps highlight closed streets, open roads and several routes marked in red that will remain closed during this period. Roads marked in green will stay open, although delays are possible due to runners passing through, so planning ahead is recommended.

Roads closed to traffic in es Canar. / DI

Traffic restrictions near the Congress Centre

The area around the Palacio de Congresos de Ibiza will also be affected from 3:30 pm to 9 pm. Maps indicate which roads will be closed and which will remain accessible or allow parking.

Among the streets that will remain open with permitted parking are:

C/ Marià Villangómez

C/ Cèsar Puget Riquer

C/ San Lorenzo (as an access and exit route)

C/ Margarita Ankermann

This is one of the key points of the operation, so extra caution is advised and checking access routes in advance is recommended.

Areas closed off at the Convention Center. / DI

Puig d’en Valls: restrictions and temporary no-exit zone

In Puig d’en Valls, closures will take place from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm. In addition to closed and open streets, the map also includes a restricted area marked in yellow.

The organisation warns that areas marked in yellow will have no exit during this time, so residents are advised to park elsewhere to ensure access in and out. This is one of the most sensitive areas for residents, as access will be limited during much of the race.

Road closures in Puig d'en Valls. / DI

Santa Eulària: closures from 3:30 pm to 9 pm

In Santa Eulària des Riu, road closures will also run from 3:30 pm to 9 pm. The map details both closed streets and those that remain open.

Vehicles will still be able to cross via C/ San Jaime and C/ San Lorenzo to exit through C/ Ankermann, which is key information for anyone needing to pass through the town during the marathon.

Traffic disruptions in Santa Eulària. / DI

Santa Gertrudis: two different closure periods

The most complex situation will occur in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, where there will be two separate closure timeframes:

Streets closed from 3:45 pm to 6:45 pm

A specific section closed from 11:30 am to 6:15 pm

Streets marked in green will remain open

Additionally, drivers heading towards Ibiza Town or Sant Antoni are advised to use Sant Rafel as the main alternative route during the event.

Road Closures in Santa Gertrudis. / DI

Advice for drivers in Ibiza this Saturday

With this traffic plan, the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon aims to minimise disruption across the island. However, the main recommendation remains clear: avoid using your car on Saturday afternoon in affected areas.

Those who must travel should consult the area maps and allow extra time, as delays may occur even on open roads. For everyone else, the day offers a chance to enjoy the sporting atmosphere and support runners during one of the island’s standout events.