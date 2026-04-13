Vehicle access control to ses Salines Natural Park in Ibiza still has no set date

The Consell de Ibiza continues working on defining measures to control access to the Parque Natural de ses Salines this summer. President Vicent Marí stated on Saturday that meetings are currently ongoing, analysing aspects such as parking capacity together with local residents and the regional government’s Directorate General for the Natural Environment.

He also recalled that the Govern balear is drafting a new regulatory plan for the park for the coming years.

Specifically, the Balearic Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment, Joan Simonet, announced in mid-March that the amendment of the Park’s Management and Use Plan (PRUG) would be submitted for public consultation “within two months at the latest”.

“We have asked that it clearly defines areas where parking is allowed and where it is prohibited” ,Marí said, adding that the law regulating vehicle entry “makes it possible to optimise mobility on the island”.

This regulation will be applied for the second consecutive year starting on 1 June, once the tourist season is already underway.

With attention focused on the evolution of the conflict in the Middle East, Marí noted that the tourism sector insists there is currently no negative impact on booking volumes for this summer. However, he stressed the need to remain “cautious” given the uncertainty of the situation.

Marí added that there has been an increase in travel searches for Ibiza, although this has not yet translated into more bookings. He also warned that rising fuel prices — especially aviation fuel — could eventually affect both prices and demand, particularly last-minute bookings, on which many tourism businesses on the island depend.