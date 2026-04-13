Football match suspended in Ibiza after assault on assistant referee

Football crossed a red line again this weekend in Ibiza. The match between Luchador and PE Sant Jordi was suspended in the 89th minute after a serious incident involving the home team’s bench, which left an assistant referee injured and requiring treatment at Hospital Can Misses.

According to information obtained by Diario de Ibiza, which had access to the referee’s report, the events unfolded in the final stages of the match. In the 88th minute, the home team’s coach was cautioned for “openly showing disagreement with one of my decisions”, as noted by the referee.

Just one minute later, the situation escalated. The referee states that, following the caution, the coach approached his assistant “in an agitated manner” and “in a confrontational way,” leading to his dismissal. However, the most serious incident occurred immediately afterwards. The report is clear: “Once sent off […] he threw a water bottle with excessive force […] striking my assistant referee number one on the right arm, at elbow height”.

The referee adds that the impact caused “swelling and redness” in the affected area and that “the bottle was deformed due to the impact”, attaching photographic evidence and a medical report to support the claims. Faced with this situation, the referee took a decisive action: “Following the assault […] I decided to suspend the match”, the report states. At that moment, the score was 0–1 in favour of Sant Jordi, with only a few moments remaining and added time already expected.

Beyond the sporting aspect, the incident once again highlights a problem that goes far beyond the result of a match. This was not a protest or a moment of competitive tension — it was an assault clearly documented in an official report.

Football, especially at grassroots level, cannot afford this type of behaviour. Scenes like this damage the image of the sport and send a dangerous message in environments where example and responsibility should be unquestionable.

It is now up to the disciplinary bodies to assess what happened and impose the corresponding sanctions. But beyond any official decision, the incident leaves an uncomfortable reflection: the issue is not only that it happens, but that it keeps happening. What is most concerning is not a single episode, but the risk that such incidents may begin to stop being an exception in Ibiza.