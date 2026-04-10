When is the next public holiday in Ibiza and which shops will open: exceptions and opening hours
This nationwide holiday commemorates the struggle for labour rights
Duna Márquez
After the Easter holidays, many people are once again checking the calendar to find the next public holiday in Ibiza — and fortunately, they will not have to wait long. It will be Friday, 1 May, International Workers’ Day.
This national holiday commemorates the fight for workers’ rights and pays tribute to the 'Chicago Martyrs', a group of trade unionists executed in 1886 after taking part in strikes to secure the eight-hour working day. In Spain, this date has become a symbol of improved working conditions and is one of the most significant days in the labour calendar.
Will shops open in Ibiza?
1 May is not included in the authorised retail opening calendar, meaning that shops and large stores across the islands must remain closed.
The next public holidays on which shops in the Balearic Islands are allowed to open are:
- 15 August (Assumption of the Virgin)
- 6 September (Sunday before the start of the school year)
- 29 November (Sunday after Black Friday)
- 6, 20 and 26 December (Christmas shopping period)
Possible exceptions
However, retail regulations include some exceptions. Certain establishments benefit from special opening hours, allowing them to operate 365 days a year. These include shops selling pastries and confectionery, bread, ready-made meals, newspapers, fuel and florists.
Shops located in transport stations may also open, as well as convenience stores under 500 square metres that are open at least 18 hours a day and offer a range of products including books, newspapers and magazines, food items, music, videos, toys, gifts and other goods.
Additionally, establishments smaller than 300 square metres are permitted to remain open.
- Así puedes solicitar la tarjeta de transporte para viajar en autobús en Ibiza
- Detenido en Ibiza por estafar más de 10 millones de euros en una operación internacional
- Ir al aeropuerto de Ibiza en autobús: los precios varían según la línea y la forma de pago
- Atención dueños de perros de Ibiza: la policía de Sant Josep advierte de multas de hasta 2.400 euros por incumplir la normativa
- Abel Matutes, Heladería Los Valencianos y Maribel Torres, entre los galardonados en los Premios Onda Cero Ibiza y Formentera 2026
- Vecinos de sa Cala denuncian que el nuevo autobús les dejó tirados en Santa Eulària: “Llegamos a casa porque unos vecinos nos recogieron
- Cayetano Rivera y Tamara Gorro, juntos en Ibiza en Semana Santa: las pistas que confirman su escapada secreta
- Cómo conseguir el 'Worker Pass' de Pacha Ibiza en 2026 para entrar gratis o con descuento este verano