When is the next public holiday in Ibiza and which shops will open: exceptions and opening hours

After the Easter holidays, many people are once again checking the calendar to find the next public holiday in Ibiza — and fortunately, they will not have to wait long. It will be Friday, 1 May, International Workers’ Day.

This national holiday commemorates the fight for workers’ rights and pays tribute to the 'Chicago Martyrs', a group of trade unionists executed in 1886 after taking part in strikes to secure the eight-hour working day. In Spain, this date has become a symbol of improved working conditions and is one of the most significant days in the labour calendar.

Will shops open in Ibiza?

1 May is not included in the authorised retail opening calendar, meaning that shops and large stores across the islands must remain closed.

The next public holidays on which shops in the Balearic Islands are allowed to open are:

15 August (Assumption of the Virgin)

6 September (Sunday before the start of the school year)

29 November (Sunday after Black Friday)

6, 20 and 26 December (Christmas shopping period)

Possible exceptions

However, retail regulations include some exceptions. Certain establishments benefit from special opening hours, allowing them to operate 365 days a year. These include shops selling pastries and confectionery, bread, ready-made meals, newspapers, fuel and florists.

Shops located in transport stations may also open, as well as convenience stores under 500 square metres that are open at least 18 hours a day and offer a range of products including books, newspapers and magazines, food items, music, videos, toys, gifts and other goods.

Additionally, establishments smaller than 300 square metres are permitted to remain open.