Ibiza’s most popular restaurant street is in Santa Eulària and now has its own association: “We want Sant Vicent street to shine again”

“We want to give an extra boost of energy to Santa Eulària’s restaurant street [officially Sant Vicent street] so it can shine again like it used to”. This is the goal expressed by Cristina Serra Martínez, owner of Rincón de Pepe and president of the newly formed Sant Vicent Street Association, known as Asociación Calle San Vicente Somriu, when describing the mission of the organisation, founded just a couple of weeks ago.

Serra runs Rincón de Pepe, a second-generation family business founded by her father in 1982. Her father, Pepe, “was the driving force behind the former traders’ association in the area”. However, this association “disappeared more than 14 years ago, as its members gradually retired and it became obsolete”.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Serra is now leading the new association. She jokes: “It seems to be a tradition that Rincón de Pepe is the one that drives things forward”.

Cristina Serra, chair of the Calle San Vicente Somriu Association. / Vicent Marí

“We want a cleaner, more attractive street”

Serra outlines the group’s objectives: “We want the street to be better maintained, cleaner, more attractive and more organised. We also want to revive the magic of this area, which has traditionally been lively, dynamic and full of life”.

At present, “just over 12 restaurants are part of the initiative”, she explains, adding: “We’ve been wanting to launch this project for a couple of years, but only now have we managed to do it. We’ve only just started and, due to lack of time, we haven’t yet been able to reach all the businesses on Sant Vicent street, which I estimate to be around 20 or 30 in total”.

“We hope all businesses will join”

Although several establishments have not yet joined, Serra remains ambitious: “We hope they all will, because they will benefit from it — as will local residents. Once we explain the project and share our ideas, I’m sure they will join”.

She adds, however: “There are always some who don’t want to take part, as some people are short-sighted, but that won’t stop the rest”.

While most businesses on Sant Vicent street are restaurants, there are also clothing shops, hostels and ice cream parlours, all of which are welcome to join the initiative. “We hope to include all of them”, Serra says.

File photo of Calle San Vicente, an area known for its lively atmosphere. / Cristina Serra

A shared effort

Another member of the association is the restaurant Le 27, currently run by Sonali Perera and chef Dominik Antons. Both had worked at the restaurant for years under previous owners and were quick to join the initiative.

“We’ve been running Le 27 for about a year and a half, and I think it’s great to collaborate, share ideas and promote the street to attract more customers”, Perera explains.

She believes the restaurant street “needs more visibility, as many customers are unaware of it and the restaurants it offers”.

Perera adds that the association will also help “better communicate the sector’s concerns to the Town Hall”, although she stresses that the project is still in its early stages: “We’ve only just started. First, we want to reach all businesses, and later we’ll see if the association can expand further. For now, we try to meet weekly, although it’s not easy as everyone has their own business and family commitments”.

File photo of the restaurant street in Santa Eulària. / Cristina Serra

Becoming a reference point

Newer entrepreneurs have also joined, such as Geri Dedej and Alba Mata Ribas, who opened La Ventanita in April 2025. “We’ve just celebrated our first year”, says Dedej enthusiastically.

The young Italo-Albanian entrepreneur, who has been living on the island for several years, believes it is important to “work together to improve the street’s image, make it more welcoming and turn it into a reference point in Ibiza”.

Dedej confirms that the group has already met with the Ayuntamiento de Santa Eulària and expects further meetings soon. Among the proposed initiatives are organising the traditional street festival with live music, introducing evening events or vermouth gatherings, and establishing a regular “street day” every couple of months. They are also considering adding signage and lighting to enhance the atmosphere.

Sant Vicent Street is quiet on 9 April. / Vicent Marí

Another recent addition to the association is Keanu Sutra, owner of the Italian restaurant Da Giorgio, which opened just two weeks ago.

Born in Amsterdam but raised in Ibiza, Sutra says: “I know Santa Eulària very well. When I was younger, people spoke differently about it. Now it is growing rapidly and undergoing a beautiful transformation. It’s an incredible place. It has improved a lot over the years, but it can still get even better. The goal is for tourists to arrive, say ‘Wow, how beautiful this is,’ and stay to eat”.

With this shared vision of collaboration and revitalisation, the new association begins its journey with the aim of restoring Sant Vicent street’s prominence within Santa Eulària’s commercial and gastronomic scene.