From almost summer heat to umbrellas: Agencia Estatal de Meteorología warns of a sharp weather shift in Ibiza this weekend

Ibiza and Formentera are enjoying the final hours of almost summer-like weather before a sudden change in conditions. After several days of stability and unusually high temperatures for this time of year, the Agencia Estatal de Meteorología warns that from Saturday, 11 April, there will be a “sharp and widespread” temperature drop, accompanied by rainfall and a clear increase in instability.

Thursday and Friday will still be marked by mild and even very warm conditions for this time of year, during an episode that has left temperatures in the Balearic Islands more typical of late spring, with highs close to 30°C — around ten degrees above normal for this period, according to Aemet’s special forecast.

The change will arrive on Saturday with the entry of a cold front linked to a low-pressure system strengthening west of the British Isles. This front will sweep across the Iberian Peninsula from west to east, reaching the Mediterranean area on Sunday, bringing widespread cloud, rain and a notable drop in temperatures.

The arrival of a polar maritime air mass behind the front will lead to a significant drop in snow levels in northern Spain, with snowfall above around 700 metres from Saturday afternoon, Aemet warns. This will be accompanied by a marked fall in both daytime highs and nighttime lows, which could be locally exceptional on Saturday in the northwest and on Sunday in the northeast, although frost is expected to remain limited to mountainous areas.

Rain expected on Sunday

In the Balearic Islands, Sunday is expected to be the most unsettled day. Aemet forecasts increased instability across the archipelago, with the possibility of heavy showers, strengthening tramontana winds, very strong gusts and rough seas.

For Ibiza, the forecast points to unseasonably warm weather until Friday, a transitional Saturday and a much more unsettled Sunday, with rain, wind and noticeably cooler conditions. Improvement is expected from Monday 13 April, when showers should ease from midday and temperatures begin to rise again.

Spring is typically a season of rapid weather changes, Aemet reminds. “But this weekend the temperature drop will be extraordinary. Friday will feel like June; Sunday will bring temperatures more typical of February or March”, meteorologists conclude.