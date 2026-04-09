Alsa admits “mistakes” and strengthens Ibiza bus routes: “We want to provide a service, not leave people stranded”

“Fine-tuning”, improvements to the Mobi4U app and route reinforcements are the main measures already being implemented by Alsa to improve the service after the chaos experienced on the launch day of the new contract, 1 April.

José María Cardona, Alsa’s service manager, and Iván Bue, the company’s delegate in Ibiza, stress that the new system represents a major change compared to the previous contract: “All changes require an adaptation period. What we are introducing is for the benefit of all Ibiza residents in the long term, over the next ten years. This adaptation requires time and adjustments, which is what we are currently working on”, Cardona explains.

Initial errors and confusion

Asked how such a chaotic start occurred despite preparation time, Cardona acknowledges: “There are two reasons. First, we made mistakes. We implemented a shift allocation system that did not work as expected and, above all, was not well understood by staff — and that is our responsibility”.

Another key issue was the change in route naming: “It’s not simple. Changing numbers and names of all lines created a lot of confusion among users, who perhaps were not as informed as they should have been. There were also timetable changes that were not minor — if a bus used to leave at 7:20 and now leaves at 7:15, those arriving at the usual time were left behind”.

Reinforcements already underway

Cardona explains that the initial planning followed the contract specifications, “a very rigid document that dictates exactly what must be done”. However, he admits that “what was written there was not enough for the actual demand.”

“This is something we are already addressing. We have started adding reinforcements on weekdays so that this does not happen again", he says. The company is working with the Consell de Ibiza to adjust routes to real demand. For example, on the T1 line (Ibiza–Sant Antoni), larger vehicles and additional early-morning services have been introduced.

Cardona estimates that “this week or next week” the system will be “almost fully operational”.

The company also underestimated the complexity of taking over all island routes overnight — including absorbing 35 drivers from previous operators Sagalés and Lucas Costa — which he identifies as another “main cause” of the disruption on 1 April.

Free service increased demand

Another factor was the unexpectedly high number of passengers due to free transport for residents. Although known in advance, Alsa admits it underestimated its impact.

“The volume of passengers generated by free travel is difficult to predict — it has happened to us in other operations in Spain”, explains Bue. After observing demand, the company has adjusted services accordingly.

José María Cardona and Iván Bue at Diario de Ibiza. / J.M.L.R.

Regarding the Mobi4U app, which provides real-time bus information, Alsa says it is correcting initial issues: “We are working to ensure it functions properly so users can access real-time information. It may seem simple, but in Mallorca it took three years to implement”.

They expect the app to function correctly within days and will publish a tutorial video to help users navigate it.

Nine-month transition period

Bue recalls that the contract includes a nine-month transition period to fully deploy the new fleet. Currently, the fleet combines new and transitional vehicles (less than 12 years old, Euro 6 compliant and accessible).

At present, 10 new electric buses and 25 new hybrid buses from Iveco are operating on the island. By the end of the month, nearly 50 of the 100 planned vehicles will be in service, with the rest arriving over the coming months.

Alsa is also reviewing bus stops — some incorrectly listed on maps — and will analyse user feedback with the Consell de Ibiza to optimise routes.

Free travel if systems fail

Ticket machine failures on the first day have already been resolved, but Alsa has adopted a clear policy:

“If the machine works, tickets are sold. If it doesn’t, passengers travel for free. We want to provide a service, not leave people stranded”.

Connectivity issues at the Cetis station have also been addressed, with Wi-Fi improvements and plans to restore real-time information panels this week. New signage will include route information, QR codes with live updates, contact details and Braille information.

Yutong buses deemed safe

Finally, Alsa has rejected concerns raised by the PSOE about the cybersecurity of Yutong buses.

“We have no reports of any issues. These buses are also used in Lisbon and Porto without problems. They comply with European regulations”, Bue states, adding that Yutong is “one of the most reliable manufacturers in electric transport”.

The current buses have a theoretical range of around 360 kilometres and are returning to base with 25–30% battery remaining. Future models will increase capacity to 465 kWh, extending autonomy to around 420 kilometres.