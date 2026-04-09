All the new features in Ibiza’s bus routes

On 1 April, Alsa began operating as the island’s main public transport provider, bringing a series of changes to the bus service. These include updates to routes, fares and services available to users.

Regarding services, the Consell explains that “buses must be geolocated and, therefore, digital stops and the Alsa Mobi4U app should display real-time arrival information. This must be available on 100% of buses”. However, the Consell states that currently only 50% of buses are transmitting live data, although they expect full implementation in the coming days, making Ibiza the only island in the archipelago with a fully geolocated fleet.

One of the main changes is the ability to pay for tickets by card directly on the bus. Some users have reported occasional issues with payment machines. In this regard, the Consell states that “there have been isolated cases where card payment did not work on certain vehicles, but these should be exceptional and must be resolved, with Alsa responsible”.

As for connectivity, they highlight: “The main new feature is the introduction of transfers, meaning passengers will be able to change buses using a single ticket. This system is still being implemented”.

New routes

New daytime routes in Ibiza Town include:

UE3: from es Botafoc port to Marià Villangómez park (year-round)

UE9: from es Botafoc port to Port Vell (year-round)

UE9: from the new cemetery to es Botafoc port

Outside Ibiza Town, new routes include:

D3: from Sant Antoni to Platja d’en Bossa in summer, via Ushuaïa and Sant Rafel (afternoon and night)

P8: connecting Port de Sant Miquel with es Canar in summer (three times daily via Santa Gertrudis and Santa Eulària)

The map provided by Alsa on its website showing the new routes serving Ibiza. / Alsa

New airport routes:

Aero3: airport – port – Isidor Macabich avenue

Aero5: airport – Platja d’en Bossa – ses Figueretes

New beach routes:

A14: Cala Bassa and Platges de Comte via Cala Tarida to Sant Josep (winter and summer)

P9: Ibiza to Cala Tarida via Sant Josep and Sant Jordi (summer only)

P4: Platges de Comte to Sant Antoni (summer)

P5: Cala Bassa to Sant Antoni (summer)

P6: Can Coroner to Benirràs (summer)

P7: Cala Salada to Sant Antoni (summer)

New night routes:

N5 and N6: Sant Jordi to Jesús and Ibiza to Platja d’en Bossa (weekends, year-round)

N7: circular route linking Santa Eulària, Santa Gertrudis, Sant Llorenç, Sant Miquel and Sant Joan

D4: Ibiza port to es Canar (every night from June to September)

N3: circular route from Ibiza to Sant Joan (weekends), now via Santa Gertrudis and Sant Llorenç

Routes that no longer exist

The Consell states it will “monitor in the coming weeks whether the company complies with the implementation of the new service” and will later identify shortcomings to introduce improvements where possible.

One removed route is the L31 internal line in Cala de Bou, which connected key services such as schools, a health centre, sports facilities and municipal offices.

Additionally, there is no longer a route connecting Sant Josep with Cala d’Hort, nor one linking Cap Martinet with the rest of Ibiza Town, according to users. Workers have also reported the disappearance of early-morning services on several lines.

Cheaper fares when paying by card

One of the most notable pricing changes is that tickets are cheaper when paid by card, approximately 30% less than paying in cash.

Resident travel cards — including general, silver, gold and youth profiles — currently allow free bus travel.

In this regard, Alsa’s website still lists standard fares “in case subsidies are removed,” the Consell explains: “At present, the subsidy is guaranteed for this year and covers 100% of the cost, but official fares exist and should be known in case the subsidy ends. At the moment, there are no plans to remove it, and the commitment is to maintain it in future years”.

The Consell also clarifies: “Free bus travel in Ibiza was announced by President Vicent Marí on 8 August 2022 and has been funded through the Consell’s budget, with contributions from the Balearic Government and the Government of Spain. While the service is free for users with the card, this means the cost is fully subsidised — not that it has no cost”.