The Interpretation Centre of the archaeological site and military batteries of sa Caleta will reopen in April

The Interpretation Centre of sa Caleta will reopen to the public “in the second half of April”, as reported by the Consell de Ibiza, the institution responsible for managing the site. After its inauguration on 19 April 2025, following 15 years of waiting, the facility closed temporarily on 31 October to address various issues detected in the space.

The island’s governing body has not specified the exact reopening date but has announced provisional opening hours. In April, May and October, the centre will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. In June, July and August, it will also open in the evenings, from 6 pm to 8 pm, in addition to the morning schedule.

Closure just six months after opening

It should be recalled that the Consell de Ibiza closed the Interpretation Centre just six months after its opening to resolve several issues, although a winter closure had already been planned.

The centre is dedicated to two sites declared Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC): the Phoenician settlement, dating back to the 8th century BC and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999, and the sa Caleta military battery, designed in 1940 during World War II and abandoned in 1962.

Among the problems detected — as previously reported — were issues with QR codes on one of the introductory panels and the oxidation of newly installed cannons within the military battery.

New fencing across much of the site

Although the Consell has not confirmed whether all issues have been fully resolved, the centre now shows a renewed appearance, with a large part of the perimeter enclosed by a 1.5-metre-high metal fence, covering a total area of 15,827 square metres.

Until now, fencing was only present in a small section of this important archaeological site — the only part previously adapted for visitors — where remains of house walls, narrow streets and a kiln can be seen.

The works to improve the site, with a budget of approximately €214,400, began on 28 August 2025 with the aim of strengthening the “protection, conservation and enhancement of one of the island’s most important heritage sites”, according to the Consell de Ibiza.

The reopening had initially been scheduled for 1 April, meaning there has been a slight delay. As a result, the centre will not reopen in time for Easter or the arrival of the first tourists of the season.

Once it reopens, the Consell plans for the centre to remain open all year round, although for now the published visiting hours only extend until October.