Attention dog owners in Ibiza: Sant Josep police warn of fines of up to €2,400 for breaking the rules

The Policía Local de Sant Josep has announced, via a post on its Instagram account, that it has issued 11 fines during its latest campaign to monitor the walking of pets.

In the message, published under the slogan “living together also means caring”, the police state that they continue working “to improve coexistence in our public spaces” and warn that controls will be intensified “until proper use of community environments is achieved”.

According to the post, officers stress that “the vast majority of owners act responsibly”, although they note that behaviours affecting coexistence are still being detected. In this regard, they remind residents of several obligations when animals are in public spaces: always pick up dog waste, keep dogs on a lead, ensure potentially dangerous dogs wear a muzzle, and respect areas where animals are not allowed, such as beaches.

Fines of up to €2,400

The publication also sets out the penalties provided for in the current regulations. Not keeping a dog on a lead or failing to clean up after it can result in fines of up to €750. Taking animals onto unauthorised beaches may lead to penalties of up to €1,500, while not using a muzzle for potentially dangerous dogs can result in fines of up to €2,400.

The police emphasise that these rules “are not only legal obligations, but also a way of respecting one another as neighbours”, concluding that “caring for our pets also means caring for our municipality”.

The local force also states that it will continue informing the public and working “towards a more civic, cleaner and safer coexistence”.