Nicolás Corso, bartender in Ibiza: “I think this summer will be as good as before the pandemic”

“I think this summer will be as good as before the pandemic. Hopefully it will”, says Nicolás Corso, bartender at Number 5, a venue located on the seafront of Ibiza’s port. Although the business has only recently reopened, he is satisfied with the early weeks of activity: “We’re working well. So far, it’s better than at this point in 2025, which was a slightly weaker year”.

Number 5 attracts a well-defined international clientele, particularly visitors from the Netherlands, England, Scotland, Austria and Germany. Corso notes that this type of customer had been declining in recent years, but is now returning.

The port of Ibiza, with people strolling around. / Toni Escobar

The arrival of the first cruise ship of the season has also provided a boost: “It benefits us a lot, as we work closely with this type of customer”.

Nicolás Corso: "The problem is finding workers"

Despite the positive outlook, Corso highlights the main challenge facing the sector: recruitment. “It’s very difficult to find employees. Workers are no longer coming to the island because everything is extremely expensive, especially housing”, he explains.

He adds that the rising cost of living is the sector’s biggest obstacle: “The main problem in hospitality in Ibiza is hiring staff, more than attracting customers. Housing prices go up, but wages stay the same”.

Most of the businesses in the La Marina neighbourhood are now open to the public. / Toni Escobar

"We're still recovering a bit from the pandemic"

Just a few metres away, the hotel Ryans La Marina reopened on 1 April and will remain open until the end of October. Its resident manager, Ana Simo, describes the situation as “positive,” with current occupancy at around 77% across its 50 rooms—similar to the same period last year.

“We’re still recovering a bit from the pandemic,” she admits, explaining that the business has adapted its offer. The bar has introduced a simpler food concept, including bagels, to increase sales without requiring a full kitchen service.

For now, the hotel is operating with reduced hours, focusing on breakfast and lunchtime service, as cooler spring afternoons limit demand for terrace seating.

Preparations to be made by an establishment before opening for business. / Toni Escobar

"Customers are buying more this year"

Other businesses along the port are also noticing increased activity. At the boutique Amanecer Ibiza, a sales assistant named Joy reports: “There is more movement than at this time last year.” She also highlights a shift in customer behaviour: “This year visitors are actually buying more.”

At the ice cream shop Los Valencianos, located on Avenida de Santa Eulària, staff say that some days have already felt like peak summer trading, especially when cruise ships arrive.

Overall, the season is starting with slightly improved expectations compared to 2025, increased activity in the port area and the same structural challenge: the shortage of workers driven by the island’s housing crisis.