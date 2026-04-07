Ibiza, a paradise for freediving offering connection with the sea, self-awareness and wellbeing

Crystal-clear waters, pleasant temperatures for much of the year, diverse seabeds, caves, rocky walls and gradually increasing depths with minimal currents or large marine life have made the island one of the most complete freediving spots in the Mediterranean, according to certified instructors Isaac Bosch Solís (Underwater Freediving Ibiza), Sarah González Tur (Blue Heaven Freediving Ibiza) and Anna Thüring (Freediving Ibiza).

The island’s natural conditions allow training directly from the shore, without the need for a boat, at depths ranging between 10 and 30 metres for recreational and intermediate levels. Accessibility is one of its main advantages: many coves allow entry simply by swimming with a buoy and descent line. “You don’t need complex logistics to get started”, explains Thüring. Basic equipment includes long fins, a wetsuit, a weight belt and a snorkel for surface breathing.

Anna Thüring, freediving instructor in Ibiza. / Anna Thüring

Wind conditions determine the choice of location: when easterly winds blow, divers head to sheltered western spots, and vice versa. Local knowledge of the coastline is essential for choosing safe areas. The main risk, instructors agree, is not depth but boat traffic during the high season, making proper signalling and less crowded locations essential.

Long season and diverse participants

The main season runs from May to October, when warmer waters allow for longer and more comfortable sessions. However, some enthusiasts train year-round with the appropriate gear. Although Ibiza does not host official freediving competitions, it increasingly attracts visitors who travel specifically to practise the sport or obtain certifications, alongside residents rediscovering the sea that surrounds them.

The profile of participants is broad: from people looking to overcome the fear of holding their breath, to athletes seeking a new challenge, to professionals connected to wellbeing and meditation. Many arrive out of curiosity and discover a discipline that blends technique, self-control and connection with the environment.

Sarah González Tur, Freediving Instructor in Ibiza. / Sarah González Tur

Body, mind and silence

More than a conventional sport, freediving is described as an introspective experience. “Diving is like meditating in motion”, says González Tur. Underwater, external stimuli disappear—no noise, no phones, no rush—only breath, heartbeat and the descent line remain.

Each dive requires focus and emotional control. The paradox of freediving lies in relaxation: the more relaxed the diver, the better the body performs. Forcing, competing or acting from ego often leads to poorer results and greater risk. “The deepest part is the most silent”, they explain, noting how this silence helps divers recognise their limits and face fears in a controlled environment.

Physiologically, freediving activates the mammalian diving reflex: heart rate slows, the spleen releases red blood cells and blood is redirected to vital organs. The sensation of descent is gradual, with pressure increasing and the body adapting, followed by a sense of release upon ascent.

Isaac Bosch Solís, freediving instructor in Ibiza. / Isaac Bosch Solís

Safety and training

All three instructors are unequivocal on one point: safety. “You never dive alone”. A safety buddy is mandatory, always monitoring from the surface and ready to assist.

They stress that most incidents are linked to solo practice, lack of training or failure to follow protocols. “Properly practised freediving, with a buddy and preparation, should not be dangerous”, says Bosch Solís.

Structured training is another key pillar. International certifications such as those from AIDA International define progressive levels—from 10 metres (AIDA 1) to 40 metres (AIDA 4)—but the goal is not depth itself, rather mastering safety procedures, rescue techniques and awareness of warning signs.

The real boundary between safe practice and risk lies in attitude: diving under the influence of alcohol, ignoring rest, competing excessively or neglecting preparation turns a mindful discipline into unnecessary danger.

Isaac Bosch Solís, before the dive. / Pagina oficial Underwater Freediving Ibiza

Is Ibiza prepared?

For recreational and intermediate levels, Ibiza’s geography allows simple and safe training from the coast, reducing risks linked to boat traffic and simplifying logistics. Local centres operate with insurance, health protocols and experienced instructors. The island also has specialised medical resources, including a hyperbaric chamber, essential for pressure-related incidents—though these are more common in scuba diving than in freediving.

For high-performance training at depths beyond 80 or 90 metres, requirements increase significantly, including mandatory boats and advanced planning, where local infrastructure may be more limited.

Freedivers on an excursion through the caves of Ibiza. / Pagina oficial Freediving Ibiza

Another side of Ibiza

Beyond its well-known nightlife, freediving is helping to shape a different narrative of Ibiza. The sea becomes a space for pause and presence. Many participants arrive seeking to slow down, disconnect from excess and reconnect with something more essential.

Instructors observe tangible changes in those who commit to the practice: improved habits, greater attention to nutrition, fewer nights out and a more conscious relationship with the body. Even lifelong residents discover new underwater landscapes—caves and hidden coves—that transform their connection to the island.

Freediving does not replace Ibiza’s identity as a party destination, but complements it. Music and silence, leisure and conscious breathing coexist in the same place. Beneath the surface, the island reveals a calm, profound dimension that many visitors have yet to discover.

In that contrast lies part of Ibiza’s uniqueness. The island is not only experienced above the surface—it is also explored within, in the blue depths where time seems to stand still and every descent becomes a journey of self-discovery.