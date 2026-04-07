Ibiza nightclubs have "almost everything sold out" for their openings

Nightclubs across Ibiza are close to selling out tickets for their upcoming opening parties, most of which will take place during the last weekend of April. This has been confirmed by José Luis Benítez, manager of the Ocio de Ibiza, who predicts a season “very similar” to last year.

“Right now we are dealing with a conflict (between the United States and Iran) that many think could be positive, but it could also have negative effects due to rising fuel prices, which will impact flights. What we have closest at hand—the openings—is practically sold out. We even already have bookings, as every year, from clients from the East”, he explained.

Benítez believes that Ibiza has “already reached its limit” in terms of growth and that the focus now should be on maintaining stability: “We need to control costs so that the final results are positive. That’s the path the island followed last year across all sectors, not just ours”.

Easter and season outlook

Regarding concerns about a weaker Easter period, he pointed out that it is normal when Easter falls early in the calendar. “There are now two weeks of a major slowdown, which is difficult for companies employing hundreds of workers”, he said, referring to large nightclubs.

For this reason, many venues chose not to open during Easter, instead continuing the trend of extending the season from April to October.

As for ticket and drink prices, Benítez acknowledged they are already high but does not see further increases: “They are expensive, like football, theatre or concerts—but they are already priced accordingly”.

Housing pressures remain

One issue that continues to worsen is the housing market. Benítez admitted that rental prices are “very high”, although he noted that the nightlife sector has not been among the most affected.

He added that many employers will once again provide accommodation for workers, as it is often the only way to attract staff to the island.

Changing tourist profile

Benítez also highlighted a shift in tourist behaviour, with shorter but more frequent trips replacing longer stays: “People now travel for four or five days instead of staying 15 or 20 days in one place. We have to adapt to that reality”.

He also welcomed the recent efforts by the Consell de Ibiza to combat illegal holiday rentals, stating that the situation is now far more controlled than in previous years. “We are returning to a sense of normality after the excesses of illegal tourist rentals”. he concluded.