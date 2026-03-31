Housing crisis
These are the municipalities in Ibiza with the highest rents in the Balearic Islands
Idealista attributes the rise in rental prices in the Balearic Islands to regulatory measures that penalise property owners and reduce supply, favouring the elitisation of the market
Rental prices in the Balearic Islands have increased by 6.3% over the past twelve months, reaching €19 per square metre per month, according to the latest report from Idealista. The data also show a 3% rise over the last quarter and a 1% increase compared to the previous month.
Sant Antoni tops the list of the most expensive rental areas in the archipelago, with €26 per square metre. It is followed by Sant Josep, at €25, and Santa Eulària, at €24.
The spokesperson for Idealista, Francisco Iñareta, attributes this upward trend to regulatory measures introduced in recent years. In his view, these policies penalise landlords, reduce the available supply and increase competition among tenants. He also argues that this situation is driving a process of market elitisation, pushing more vulnerable groups out of the rental market.
Across Spain as a whole, Idealista reports a more moderate increase in rental prices during the first quarter of 2026. Prices have risen by 7.1% year-on-year, bringing the average cost to €15 per square metre per month. On a quarterly basis, the increase stands at 2.2%.
Barcelona breaks this trend, recording a 3.7% decrease over the past twelve months, bringing prices down to €22 per square metre. Compared to December, the drop reaches 5.1%. Meanwhile, Madrid shows a year-on-year increase of 9.4%, with prices at €23 per square metre, although it has fallen slightly by 0.2% in the last month. Valencia also maintains upward pressure, with a 7.1% annual increase, reaching €16 per square metre.
Idealista compiles this index based on asking prices published on its platform for built square metres. Since March 2023, the company has applied a revised methodology to exclude duplicates, atypical listings, out-of-market prices and properties with prolonged inactivity, calculating the final figure using the median of valid listings in each market.
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