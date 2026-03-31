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Man caught for slashing the tyres of at least 14 cars at es Vedrà viewpoint in Ibiza

One of the damaged vehicles, which was fitted with a dashcam, captured the person responsible for the incident

A Civil Guard patrol car in front of Es Vedrà.

A Civil Guard patrol car in front of Es Vedrà. / G.C.

Redacción Digital

Ibiza

A 54-year-old man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil as the alleged perpetrator of damage caused to at least 14 vehicles parked near the es Vedrà viewpoint, in Sant Josep. So far, complaints have been filed for punctured tyres on one or two wheels of 14 cars.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when a Guardia Civil patrol was called to a road near the es Vedrà viewpoint after numerous vehicles were found with slashed tyres, according to an official statement.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that around 20 vehicles had been affected, most of them with punctured tyres, prompting them to launch an investigation to identify and arrest the person responsible.

Video evidence

During the investigation, officers learned that one of the damaged vehicles was equipped with a video recording system. After reviewing the footage, they observed a man using a sharp object to puncture the tyres.

The officers also spoke with witnesses, who provided further details and descriptions of the suspect.

Using all the information gathered, the Guardia Civil located the suspect later that same afternoon. He was found living in a caravan in an area close to where the incidents occurred. After confirming his identity, officers proceeded with his arrest on suspicion of criminal damage.

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So far, 14 formal complaints have been filed, although authorities do not rule out that the number may increase, as more vehicles were affected.

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