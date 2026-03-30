Weather forecast for Easter in Ibiza, day by day: sun, wind and some risk of rain

Ibiza is expected to experience an Easter period marked by stable weather, sunshine and mild daytime temperatures. However, early mornings will be cold, and there will be a brief spell of increased instability between Wednesday and Thursday.

Holy Monday

The week begins on Monday with clear skies and some high cloud intervals. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 18°C, although the wind chill may drop to around 6°C during the coldest hours. Winds will reach 20 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour, and there is no risk of rain.

Holy Tuesday

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 20°C and a low of 10°C. According to the forecast, the day will start clear, but cloud cover will increase from the afternoon into the night. Winds will be variable, mainly from the north and southeast, with gusts again reaching 40 kilometres per hour. The chance of rain will be low, with a maximum probability of 20 percent in the morning.

Holy Wednesday: more instability

A change in the weather will arrive on Wednesday, which will be the most unstable day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and some rain may occur, especially in the afternoon, when the probability of precipitation will reach 50 percent. This could affect the procession at the parish of the Virgen del Rosario y San Ciriaco. Temperatures will also drop slightly, with a high of 18°C and a low of 8°C.

Holy Thursday: the coldest day

The change in weather will continue into Thursday, particularly during the early hours, with a 45 percent chance of rain. Conditions will gradually improve throughout the day, with skies clearing later on. It will be the coldest morning of the week, with a low of 6°C, while the high will remain at 18°C. Winds will be lighter, coming from the northwest and southwest at around 15 kilometres per hour.

Good Friday

From Friday onwards, more typical Easter weather will return, with sunshine dominating and temperatures remaining steady between 10°C and 18°C. However, it will be the windiest day of the week, with moderate northerly winds and gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour, the strongest of the period. The probability of rain will be very low, at around 10 percent.

The weekend is expected to be ideal for outdoor activities. Saturday will be completely clear and sunny, with temperatures between 9°C and 19°C and very little wind. Sunday will continue with stable conditions, sunny skies, temperatures between 10°C and 18°C and light winds of around 15 kilometres per hour.