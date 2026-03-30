The Civil Guard checks glove compartments in Ibiza for this mandatory document: fines of up to €200

If you are going to drive, it is worth checking your glove compartment before setting off. The Civil Guard has stepped up inspections of mandatory documentation, and forgetting a key document could cost you up to €200.

Vehicle inspection control

It is essential to carry the certificate of the Inspección Técnica de Vehículos (ITV) in valid condition. This document certifies that the car has passed the necessary safety inspections required to circulate. As it is considered a serious offence, not carrying it or having an expired ITV can lead to the aforementioned financial penalty.

Other essential documents

In addition to the ITV, every driver must always carry:

Driving licence

Vehicle documentation

Mandatory insurance

The 2026 update: the V-16 beacon

Since January this year, traditional emergency warning triangles have become obsolete. It is now mandatory to carry a connected V-16 beacon in the glove compartment, linked to the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT). This geolocated device is the only legal system for signalling incidents on the road, definitively replacing older warning elements.

Checking these documents before heading out not only helps you avoid fines, but also ensures safer driving for everyone.