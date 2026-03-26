Victim of brutal gender-based assault in Ibiza discharged from hospital after a month and a half

The victim of a brutal gender-based assault carried out by her ex-partner in Sant Antoni has been discharged from hospital after being admitted for a month and a half at the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario, where she had been receiving treatment since 15 February following an attack that nearly cost her life.

On that day, the aggressor caused her severe traumatic brain injury with a serious subdural haemorrhage, as well as multiple facial fractures, punctured lungs, a broken arm and various other injuries after attacking her with both a sharp object and a blunt instrument. The woman underwent two surgical operations on her head and spent a month in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before being moved to a regular ward.

Just one month before the attack, the aggressor had been convicted of two offences of gender-based violence against the same woman. However, he avoided prison through a plea agreement that resulted in a sentence of community service. The agreement also included a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching within 100 metres of his ex-partner, with whom he shares two children, until May 2029.

The victim’s mother and sister were also injured during the attack and required treatment at Hospital Can Misses. The victim was initially taken there by ambulance, where doctors decided, after initial examinations, to transfer her to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario due to the severity of her condition. She will now continue her recovery at home, dealing with the serious after-effects of the assault.

Failure of the electronic monitoring bracelet

The case also sparked significant controversy due to the malfunction of the electronic monitoring bracelet worn by the victim to alert authorities if the restraining order was breached, as recorded in the report prepared by the Guardia Civil. When the device finally sounded, several minutes had already passed since the attack had taken place.

The recent celebrations of International Women's Day in Ibiza were dedicated to the victim from Sant Antoni. “Justice means having a public protection system that is truly effective, where the failure of a bracelet or distance calculation in a restraining order does not put any woman’s life at risk again. Women attacked in Sant Antoni: you are not alone, you have all our strength,” said Paula Romero, a person close to the victim.