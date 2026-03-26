Boating
José Balsa crosses from Ibiza to Formentera on an eFoil and encounters an oceanic manta ray: the viral video taking social media by storm
The content creator highlights the importance of safety during his crossings, using equipment such as flares, a VHF radio and GPS
Content creator José Balsa (@LivinginaWave) has shared one of the most striking videos currently circulating on social media after posting footage of his journey between Ibiza and Formentera riding an eFoil, an electric surfboard that allows users to “fly” above the water.
During the crossing, the influencer experiences an unexpected moment when he comes across an oceanic manta ray in open sea. Rather than simply continuing, he decides to film the encounter, capturing images that many Instagram users are already describing as “spectacular”. The calm sea, the proximity of the animal and the unique perspective from the board have generated a wave of admiration online.
“It was like crossing the sky”
Balsa accompanied the video with a reflection on the journey between the two islands that has particularly resonated with his audience: “It was like crossing the sky. Time to think, to say things and to see many things”. The phrase captures the essence of this type of experience, where sport, nature and disconnection come together in the unique setting of the Mediterranean.
Safety and preparation: key to the crossing
Beyond the visual appeal, the influencer also emphasised the importance of safety in this kind of adventure. According to him, he was equipped with GPS, a VHF radio, flares, tools, spare parts and a reflective vest. He also had external support, with several friends following his route, one of them from a nearby boat. “More prepared than for any other water sport we do”, he explained, making it clear that such crossings are carefully planned.
He also highlighted the good condition of his board as a key factor in completing the journey without incidents. And, with an adventurous tone, he added: “And if something happens… even more adventure”.
A viral phenomenon blending sport and nature
The video, which shows highlights of the journey between the two islands and the arrival in the crystal-clear waters of Formentera, has quickly gone viral, boosting interest in eFoil and in this type of route between Ibiza and Formentera, which is becoming increasingly popular among experienced athletes.
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