Alleged harassment of three minors reported at a sports club in Ibiza

The families of three youth-category players have filed a complaint with the Ibiza Court of Instruction No. 2 against the coach and president of the volleyball and beach volleyball club La Tribu Ibiza and Formentera for actions that could constitute “offences against moral integrity, psychological abuse of minors under a position of responsibility, harassment and document falsification”, as well as the “allegedly unjustified expulsion of the minors”.

The families have also reported the matter to the Balearic Volleyball Federation, the Ibiza Island Council, the town halls of Santa Eulària and Sant Antoni, as well as the Labour and Social Security Inspectorate, citing what they describe as “economic opacity and lack of financial transparency”, according to the complaint accessed by Diario de Ibiza.

According to the complainants, on a date prior to 26 February, the coach “gathered the three minors without the presence or consent of their parents”. During that meeting, the complaint states, she “questioned the players about comments made by their parents in the team’s WhatsApp group,” singling them out “in front of their teammates”. As a result, the families claim, several minors returned home “crying and expressing fear of possible reprisals” if their parents continued their complaints.

The following day, 27 February, a meeting was held at the Quartó de Portmany municipal sports centre, one of the club’s training venues. According to the complainants, when parents began to “express their concerns”, the coach “used the minors present to urge the parents to leave the premises”, preventing them, they say, from voicing complaints about issues that had allegedly already been restricted.

Days later, the three families received an email from the coach in her role as club president informing them of the “definitive expulsion” of their daughters. The message included an attached document titled “Minutes of meeting and disciplinary resolution”, dated 27 February 2026 but only notified on 24 March, 25 days after the date stated in the document.

According to the complaint, the document lacks the signatures of the president and secretary, which they consider essential for its validity. They also argue that it “states the opening of disciplinary proceedings while simultaneously imposing definitive expulsion, reversing the logical order of the process and violating the right of defence”.

They further claim that metadata from the PDF file shows it was created and last modified on 24 March at 16:21, the same day the email was sent. In their view, this suggests the document was not prepared on the stated date but weeks later, coinciding with its notification and the filing of the complaint. These elements, they argue, could constitute several offences if confirmed by the judicial authorities.

Institutional response

The Balearic Volleyball Federation confirmed to this newspaper that, after becoming aware of the situation, it “met with the affected families” and opened “a case file to gather all relevant information”, through the technical staff of its ethics channel, who will analyse the situation and submit their conclusions to the competent bodies.

For its part, the Ibiza Island Council stated that the case “does not fall within its jurisdiction”, and that any sanctioning powers would correspond to the Balearic Government, to which the information has already been forwarded.

Club’s version

This newspaper also contacted the coach and president of the club, which has around 200 players. She strongly denies the allegations and insists that there has never been any degrading treatment of the minors. She claims the issue involves “conflictive families” who “come from social services” and who attended matches “as if they were technical directors”, demanding that their daughters “be in the starting line-up”.

According to her version, the conflict began on 21 February during a match between two youth teams from the club (aged 12–13), one of which included the affected players. On that day, one coach had to leave due to another staff member’s illness, forcing her to take charge of both teams.

In that context, she alleges that some family members “shouted at the referee, who was a minor, claiming that the coach had abandoned the match, and insulted both the coach and the referee”. She says this behaviour led other parents to request a meeting, during which, she claims, the complainant families “did not allow anyone else to speak”, and one parent even “attempted to assault the coach”.

The president states that, following these events, “the rest of the children and parents did not want to train with them anymore”, which led to the decision to expel the players. Regarding the harassment allegations, she denies any wrongdoing and maintains that the minors “have been treated and integrated like the rest from the beginning” and that the coaching staff “have taken care of them from the start”.