Ibiza ambulance workers threaten strike if service management does not improve

Representatives of the Gsaib works council, the entity responsible for urgent and non-urgent health transport for the Balearic Health Service in Ibiza and Formentera, have announced the possibility of launching mobilisations if the general management does not adopt “significant progress” in the coming days in response to the situation they say is affecting the service.

The decision was discussed this Tuesday during an extraordinary assembly held with Gsaib workers to analyse the current situation of the service and assess possible measures in response to what union representatives describe as “inefficient management” by the health administration.

During the meeting, workers’ representatives outlined several issues that, they said, have been occurring since Gsaib took over the management of the service. These include alleged irregularities in hiring, breaches of labour regulations, deficiencies in risk prevention and a working environment “marked by tension, discontent and the existence of possible practices of favouritism and reprisals, as well as covert reassignments”.

According to them, these are not isolated problems but rather systematic issues that reflect what they describe as “neglect and abandonment” affecting both workers and ambulance service users.

Accusations against the general director

The committee also recalled what it described as the “repeated failure” of the Balearic Health Service’s general director, Javier Ureña, to fulfil his commitment to implement a “hard-to-fill position” supplement for emergency medical technicians in the urgent service and, “to avoid unequal treatment”, an equivalent supplement for those in the scheduled service.

Workers’ representatives also pointed out that staff from the currently subrogated scheduled service have already been classified as emergency medical technicians. They noted that, in order to drive ambulances, the company had to cover the cost of type C driving licences for part of the workforce.

In the committee’s view, this situation, together with the need to hire 20 workers in each recruitment process, demonstrates that the lack of staff coverage “is more than justified”. For this reason, they argue that these workers should not be excluded, as they meet both the required qualifications and the necessary criteria to receive the hard-to-fill position supplement. They also claim that temporary workers in the scheduled service, despite having the appropriate qualifications, are being hired in lower categories than those they believe correspond to them.

Outstanding wages

The committee also expressed concern about financial issues. Union representatives pointed to unpaid amounts owed to workers which, in some cases, exceed €5,000 and have been pending since 2020. They added that, according to Gsaib sources, these payments cannot be processed due to various administrative obstacles.

This situation contrasts, they say, with the “speed” with which recent salary decisions affecting senior management positions within Gsaib and the Health Service have been implemented.

Given this scenario, union representatives agreed that if no significant progress is made by the general management of the Health Service in the coming days, a schedule of mobilisations will be launched. Measures under consideration include protests, demonstrations and even a strike, especially with the high season approaching.

They also warn that the current level of strain and tension is leading, in their view, to “an unsustainable increase in psychological pressure”, already high due to the nature of the job.

Finally, they insist that resolving the conflict requires opening an “effective dialogue channel, different from the current one”, that allows the workers’ demands to be addressed and restores an appropriate working environment “with real solutions, not just promises”.