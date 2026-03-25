Erick Hervé headlines the ‘Sananfresh Block Party’ music line-up in Sant Antoni

Sant Antoni will host a new edition of the ‘Sananfresh Block Party’ this Saturday, 28 March, an event dedicated to urban culture that will bring together live music, skateboarding, graffiti and creative activities open to the public at the Can Coix skatepark from 11:00 to 22:00.

The event, promoted by the Youth Department of the Town Hall, is celebrating its second edition and, according to organisers, “aims to establish itself as a meeting point for artists, young talent and fans of the island’s urban scene”.

The music line-up will be headlined by Erick Hervé, described in the press release as “one of the most prominent artists in the current national rap scene”. He will be joined by Bastardo, David Sice, Laniña, Stain Regix and Jared Wane, as well as DJ sets from DJ Magno and JFXNKA, in a programme focused on hip hop and urban sounds.

Free skate workshop

Skateboarding will be another key feature of the event. A free workshop will take place from 13:00 to 14:00, aimed at those who want to get started or improve their skills on the board. There will also be skate competitions in the categories of boys’ youth, girls’ youth and amateur, with prizes in skate equipment for the finalists. These activities are organised in collaboration with the local skate community from EZK8 Shop.

Urban art will also have a prominent role, with the live creation of a collective graffiti mural featuring artists Hosh, Sune, Mondobiq, Fossi, Rastros, Chine, Malandro and C·Ink, who will showcase their creative process throughout the event.

The artist Hosh. / A.S.A.

The programme will be completed with a customisation workshop for children, organised by Nexes Art Educa and Holi Mona, where participants will be able to design and personalise their own tote bag and vinyl until materials run out.

According to the organisers, ‘Sananfresh Block Party Vol. 2’ aims to bring urban culture closer to the public and encourage participation, creativity and local talent in an open and festive atmosphere in Sant Antoni.