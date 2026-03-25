Civil Guard officer in Formentera arrested for alleged degrading treatment offence

The Civil Guard’s Peripheral Communication Office (OPC) has confirmed to the local radio station Radio Illa the arrest this Monday of “a member of the Formentera post for a possible offence of degrading treatment”. The events took place last October, and the Ibiza duty court has released the detainee under precautionary measures.

Although there is not much information available, sources close to the case confirm that the incident originated from a fight and that the person who allegedly suffered the “degrading treatment” is not a Civil Guard officer. The detainee is reportedly a sergeant within the force.

If the arrested officer is found guilty, he could face internal disciplinary proceedings within the Civil Guard, in addition to possible criminal proceedings for the offence of degrading treatment under Article 173.1 of the Spanish Criminal Code, which carries a basic penalty of six months to two years in prison. The law defines this offence as subjecting another person to degrading treatment that seriously undermines their moral integrity.