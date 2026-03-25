Infrastructure
Airport expansion in Ibiza will worsen the housing crisis, campaigners warn
The Platform Against the Airport Expansion says airport policies in the Balearic Islands, backed by both central and regional governments, are worsening the housing crisis and touristification
EFE
The Platform Against the Airport Expansion has warned this Wednesday that airport policies in the Balearic Islands could pose a threat that will further aggravate the housing crisis and touristification across the archipelago. In a statement, the groups that make up the platform, including Gob Mallorca, expressed their “serious social concern regarding AENA’s airport policies, with the approval of both the central and regional governments”.
The platform explained that the Dora II plan, implemented between 2019 and 2025, increased the number of boarding gates, expanded terminals A and D at Palma airport and enlarged parking areas. Meanwhile, the Dora III plan includes €229.7 million for the expansion of Ibiza airport and €170.7 million for Menorca.
Despite these investments, activists opposing the expansion have warned that Dora III (2027–2031) “represents a major threat”, as it will allocate €600 million to Palma out of a total €13 billion planned for all of Spain.
The platform also argues that policies promoting tourism and opening new air routes contribute to worsening the housing crisis, as they encourage property purchases “by foreign investment funds”.
“The clearest example was the direct flight between Palma and New York, which led to a 300 percent increase in luxury property sales in Mallorca”, they stated.
As possible solutions, the activists propose limiting the number of flights and passengers, avoiding the opening of new air routes, eliminating night flights and banning private jets.
They have also called for an end to tourism promotion, the removal of fuel subsidies for aircraft and measures to reduce airport congestion.
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