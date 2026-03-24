The difficult challenge of expressing emotions that rarely surface in Ibiza: “Hidden feelings come out and some people even cry”

“People come who have things inside that they never express, but during these sessions those hidden feelings come out and some people even cry”. With these words, María José Cardona, acting president of Llar Eivissa, sums up the essence of the emotional wellbeing workshop promoted by the Balearic Government in collaboration with the Ibiza Council.

The aim of this activity, designed for older adults, is to help manage experiences that may have remained deeply embedded in their minds and need an outlet. The workshop lasts two hours, divided into a morning and an afternoon session, both held yesterday at the centre coordinated by Cardona. Today, it will take place in Formentera, after having already been held in Mallorca and Menorca.

The Balearic Director General of Mental Health, Carme Bosch, also highlights a key generational factor that makes these workshops particularly necessary. She explains that when participants were younger, “emotions were not something people talked about”. For this reason, she considers it “very important” for this group to learn tools that allow them to manage their emotional concerns independently.

Feeling alone, not necessarily being alone

Monica Macrescu, the psychologist leading the initiative, greets participants with a smile as they enter the room where the workshop is about to begin. She emphasises that loneliness is not always linked to isolation, as she has met participants with families who still lack the opportunity to “share what they feel inside”. “More than being alone, they feel alone”, she clarifies.

Macrescu explains that she has already coordinated more than 20 workshops, all with “extraordinary participation”. However, she prefers to measure success not by attendance numbers, but by what she calls “real participation”. “It is about expressing things, sharing, telling personal stories and asking questions”, she says.

The Director General of Mental Health adds that the psychologist’s work is “very dynamic” and encourages participants to step outside their usual routines. “She opens up a space for reflection and sharing that is very beneficial. The before and after are completely different”, she notes.

A sense of community

Lali Clapés, a board member of Llar Eivissa, explains that the workshop’s goal of fostering a sense of community fits perfectly with the organisation’s philosophy, which is for visitors to “feel like they are among family”. This, she says, will likely contribute to the success of the initiative, as it is easier to open up when there is already a sense of familiarity.

María José Cardona adds that most participants already know each other and share a certain level of trust, as they meet regularly in activities such as yoga or painting. She recalls the case of a woman from the centre’s Pilates classes who decided to join the workshop and felt reassured upon seeing that Cardona would also be attending: “She feels more protected”.

She also values the roup format, as it allows participants to “learn more” by comparing experiences. “You realise that what you are going through is not the worst: there are always people who are doing better and others who are doing worse”, she reflects.

Although both men and women can be seen in the building, it is striking that only women attend the emotional management workshop. Clapés suggests that “perhaps men feel a bit reluctant to come to these kinds of activities”, and also points to a demographic reality: “As we get older, there are more women than men”.

Possible expansion

Macrescu explains that the programme will run until November and that its positive reception has “pleasantly surprised” the organisers. Carolina Escandell, councillor for Social Services, Family and Equality at the Ibiza Council, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative and told Carme Bosch that participants will likely request more activities of this kind. Bosch agrees, noting that “everyone” is asking for the programme to continue “as much as possible”.

Participants are already seated in a circle with the psychologist, ready to begin the session. Photographers, camera operators and journalists leave the room just as Macrescu starts speaking to welcome them to the emotional wellbeing workshop.