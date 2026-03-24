Ibiza Council to use €40 million from reserves for investments amid Iran conflict

The Ibiza Council will bring to the ordinary plenary session scheduled for Friday, 27 March, an Economic and Financial Plan that will allow it to incorporate more than €40 million from reserves as soon as possible to implement policies such as municipal cooperation, waste transfer and investments, among others.

The councillor for Finance and Economic Management, Salvador Losa, has once again stressed the need to make fiscal rules more flexible in times of uncertainty such as the current situation, with the conflict in the Middle East in the background. He argued that this should be done “in the same way as it was during similar situations such as the war in Ukraine”, especially in the case of “solvent institutions with saving capacity and the ability to implement policies that can help families and small businesses overcome these difficult times, such as the Ibiza Island Council”.

The Economic and Financial Plan is the document through which the institution demonstrates its financial stability to the Spanish Government when spending from one year to the next exceeds approximately 3.2%, in compliance with fiscal rules. In this report, the Council sets out its saving capacity and the need to continue with planned investments, carry out local cooperation plans, launch the waste transfer plan and provide funding lines to municipalities for housing policies, among other measures.

Losa explained that last year, as a result of the numerous investments launched by the Ibiza Council, the institution’s spending exceeded the limit set by fiscal rules by six million euros, although its capacity to generate funds was €33 million higher than what was actually spent. “It is absurd that an institution with sound finances and saving capacity, such as the Ibiza Council, has to complete procedures with the Ministry of Finance to explain that not only is all the spending justified, but that the institution’s real capacity exceeds these limits”, he stated.

The councillor also underlined that “the document we will approve in the plenary session classifies the economic and financial structure of the Ibiza Council as solid, guaranteeing full compliance with our commitments”.

Investments

Once this procedure is completed, the Council will consolidate the six million euros invested last year and, for the current financial year, will be able to approve the incorporation of the necessary reserves to move forward with projects such as the electrification of the Sa Coma Island Services Park, the demolition of the unfinished structure in Cala d’en Serra and the Municipal Investment Plan, among others.