From Bangkok to Ibiza, with a stopover in uncertainty: return to the island eight days late

The crisis unfolding in the Middle East has had consequences far beyond the main conflict zone, affecting travellers caught in uncertainty. Kelly Dehon and Marta García, two residents in Ibiza, experienced this firsthand when their return journey from Bangkok to the island was disrupted, leaving them arriving eight days late and directly impacting the opening of their business, a restaurant in the Ses Figueretes area.

They had planned to return on 13 March, with a stopover in Dubai on an Emirates flight. However, the situation in the region began to deteriorate just days after their arrival in Thailand on 25 February. “Two days after we arrived, the conflict started”, explains Kelly Dehon, who is originally from Belgium but has lived in Ibiza since she was three years old. As their return date approached, uncertainty grew. “We saw that the airport was closed, we knew people whose flights had already been cancelled, and we were worried about the situation”, she says.

Despite this, official information was scarce. As they had booked their tickets through an agency, they tried to get answers. “They contacted Emirates and were told that everything was still the same for now, and that no further information could be given until the day before or the same day as the flight”, she explains. The lack of clarity pushed them to make their own decision to avoid being stranded at the airport. “We knew absolutely nothing and we did not want to end up wandering around there. We saw videos of crowded airports, with people who could not even walk”, she recalls.

Kelly and Marta, who live in Ibiza, on their trip to Thailand. / Kelly Dehon

Sky-high prices to return

The situation worsened when they looked for alternatives, as prices had soared dramatically. “We saw flights costing between €15,000 and €20,000 one way from Bangkok to Madrid”, Dehon says. After exploring multiple options, including routes via France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, they eventually found a more affordable, though still complex, option: flying on 20 March via Seoul.

This change meant losing all their original flights, including their connection to Ibiza. “We lost the flight and also the Madrid to Ibiza connection we had booked”, she explains. Additional unexpected costs followed: five extra nights in a hotel in Bangkok, one night in Madrid and new flight tickets. They finally landed on the island on Saturday 21 March, eight days later than planned. “We were supposed to fly on the 12th and arrive on the 13th, but we had to fly on the 20th and arrive on the 21st”, she summarises.

Tourists at the iconic Gangnam Style monument in Korea. / Kelly Dehon

Delays affecting their business

Beyond the financial impact, the delay has had direct consequences for their professional activity. Kelly and Marta, who is originally from Galicia and has lived in Ibiza for eleven years, are about to open their restaurant, Fusión Ibiza, located on the ses Figueretes promenade, with an opening date set for 1 April. “Those last few days are very important to get the restaurant ready, and we did not know if we would make it back”, she explains, adding: “we are now doing everything in half the time we had planned”.

At present, the only compensation being processed is a partial refund for the unused flight. “The agency told us they have requested a refund for the unused segment, which would be half of the ticket, but we have not received anything yet”, she says. The experience has been marked by uncertainty and the stress of being far from home in a constantly changing situation. “We had some very stressful days. You are far away, you do not know what is going to happen, you have a budget set aside and then you have to spend much more than expected”, she explains.

Despite everything, both are now focused on moving forward with their project. “What worried us most was the opening, because we have so much to do and we absolutely need to be here”, Dehon concludes.