The Benimussa crime: the night Ibiza discovered the horror of drug trafficking

Ibiza holds in its history one of the darkest episodes ever remembered on the island. The so-called Benimussa crime, which occurred in August 1989, marked a turning point in the perception of safety in Ibiza and exposed a reality that many had previously ignored: the presence of international mafias linked to drug trafficking.

During the night of 23 to 24 August, a German family made up of Richard Schmitz, Beate Werner and their two daughters, Bianca and Alexandra, was subjected to extreme violence. All four were tortured and murdered in a house under construction located in this rural area of Ibiza. Their bodies were later hidden beneath a layer of concrete in an attempt to erase any trace of the crime.

The discovery did not take long. Just two days later, on 26 August, the bodies were found, triggering a complex investigation that shocked both the authorities and Ibizan society. What had happened stood out not only for its brutality, but also for what it seemed to conceal.

Although there was never a final conviction, several lines of investigation pointed to Schmitz having links to international drug trafficking circles. In particular, he was associated with the Medellín cartel, led by Pablo Escobar and the Ochoa brothers. According to this hypothesis, a mistake in his activities may have triggered a retaliation that ended the lives of his entire family.

The case opened a window onto a much broader reality. In the late 1980s, Colombia was experiencing one of the most violent periods in its recent history, marked by narco-terrorism and a constant wave of killings. In that context, the Balearic Islands were beginning to emerge as a strategic point for drug trafficking networks in Europe.

The investigation into the Benimussa crime even led officers outside Spain. One of the lines of inquiry focused on Marbella, where authorities followed the trail of a possible German gang linked to the events. However, despite these efforts, the case was never fully resolved.

Over time, this event has become one of the most remembered and chilling cases in Spain’s crime history. More than three decades later, the crime still has no definitive answer, but it remains a symbol of the moment when Ibiza ceased to be seen solely as a tourist paradise and began to reveal a far more unsettling reality.