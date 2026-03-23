Skyrocketing rents in Ibiza: up to €1,800 for a room and other unusual conditions

The rental market in Ibiza is going through one of its most strained moments as the season approaches. A quick look at Telegram groups where listings are published reveals an increasingly widespread reality: exorbitant prices and conditions that are difficult to accept for those looking for accommodation.

The figures speak for themselves. The most common price for a double room during the season is between €1,400 and €1,500 per month, amounts that would have seemed unthinkable for this type of rental just a few years ago.

In areas such as Puig des Molins, double rooms are advertised for €1,400 per month. But beyond the price, some conditions are striking: there are landlords who ask for €1,650 for the use of a room for just 42 days, a proposal that reflects how tense the market has become.

Restrictions when renting

The situation is repeated in other parts of the island. In ses Païsses, a room with two single beds also reaches €1,400 per month, with common restrictions such as a ban on receiving visitors. In Platja d’en Bossa, one of the most sought-after areas, rooms are advertised for €1,400 and €1,500, the latter including an en-suite bathroom as its only added value.

The limitations do not end there. In Sant Jordi, some listings directly restrict the tenant profile, allowing only women. Meanwhile, in Sant Antoni, a double room can reach €1,450 for two people, or €950 for single occupancy, with features such as a television or access to a swimming pool used as selling points.

Even sharing with more people does not significantly reduce the cost. In Ibiza Town, a triple room can reach €2,100 per month, which amounts to €700 per person. In Cala de Bou, another listing offers “a double room that can become triple”, with prices of €1,200 as a double and €1,800 if expanded, with hardly any additional details.

This scenario reflects an increasingly strained market, driven by high seasonal demand and a shortage of available housing. For many seasonal workers and residents, finding accommodation in Ibiza has become a race against time, marked by high prices and ever more demanding conditions.