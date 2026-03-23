Eugenia, a victim of Ibiza’s housing prices: “Without two jobs, you can no longer even afford a room”

Did you think the island’s already overheated housing market had reached its limit? Think again. This is the latest update from the ongoing struggle to live in Ibiza, a battle that more and more people are losing: “From last year to now, everything has changed too much. Last year I could rent a room for myself for 700 or 800 euros. Now that is what it costs to share a room. So a room now costs double, 1,600 euros. Everything has doubled. If you do not have two jobs at the same time, you cannot even afford a room”.

These are the simple, yet overwhelming calculations that have forced Eugenia into her situation. The 27-year-old Italian has lived in Ibiza for three years, an island she has fallen in love with. But when the numbers are so clear, emotions do not matter, no matter how strong they are, and the only option left is to leave. She already has a departure date: next Saturday she will take a flight back to her hometown of Naples.

“Of course it makes me sad to leave. I really like Ibiza, I love it. I like that it is quiet in winter and a bit more chaotic in summer. That is what makes it special, it is not monotonous”, she told Diario de Ibiza, without yet knowing what she will do next. Her main concern right now is how to transport the “ten suitcases” she is packing with all her belongings. Afterwards, she may even cross the globe for “an experience in Australia”. Who knows. The only certainty is that she is being forced to leave a place where she had fully settled and where she had a stable job in a clothing shop.

An unbearable blow

When she first arrived on the island, Eugenia lived in a flat in the ses Figueretes neighbourhood. She shared it with two other tenants and had her own room for 500 euros per month. She stayed there until last September, when she moved to another property in Platja d’en Bossa. Together with a friend, she paid 1,200 euros plus bills for a small flat of around 50 square metres with two bedrooms, a price that “was very good for the winter”.

All of this was without a rental contract, part of the informal arrangements that exist outside legal frameworks and are paid in cash, which are widespread in Ibiza’s housing market. The lack of guarantees in such situations allows landlords to act as they please, whenever they please. In Eugenia’s case, her landlord warned her that the rent would “increase a little” with the arrival of spring and the tourist season. What she did not expect was for the increase to more than double the price she had been paying: 2,800 euros per month for the same conditions. A 133% increase. Completely unaffordable.

“He told me a few weeks ago and I started looking for something else. But I have seen that they ask, for example, 24,000 euros upfront for a year. And 850 euros for a shared room”, she explains, visibly distressed because she does not want to leave, but is being forced to, like so many others. “What I will miss most is that here I can move around easily because Ibiza is small and intimate. Very intimate. I feel it like my home”, she admits.

A chaotic market

A quick look at Telegram groups where rental offers circulate in Ibiza confirms the bleak situation described by Eugenia. The going rate for a double room for the season is mostly between 1,400 and 1,500 euros per month.

For example, 1,400 euros per month is being asked for a double room in a flat in Puig des Molins. The owner even makes an unusual proposal: 1,650 euros for the use of the room for exactly 42 days. Not one more, not one less. Another listing demands 1,400 euros per month for a room with two single beds in Ses Païsses, where visitors are not allowed, one of the most common conditions in these types of offers.

In Platja d’en Bossa, where Eugenia is spending her final days on the island, one flat advertises a double room for 1,400 euros and another for 1,500 euros, the latter including an en-suite bathroom. In another property in Sant Jordi, the price rises to 1,500 euros, with the condition that only women can apply. In Sant Antoni, a double room is offered with a 50-inch television and access to a swimming pool as its main attractions. The price is 1,450 euros for two people, or 950 euros for single occupancy.

The market for triple rooms is smaller, but that does not make it any more affordable. In Ibiza Town, one is available for 2,100 euros, which is 700 euros per person. In Cala de Bou, an advert offers “a double room that can become triple”, without further explanation of how that transformation would take place. The prices: 1,200 euros if it is double and 1,800 euros if it is triple. A bargain, supposedly.