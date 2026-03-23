Court rules against father with two homes, several cars and €100,000 in the bank who wanted to pay only €260 in child support

The Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Palma has dismissed the appeal filed by a man against a ruling that established his biological paternity of a child in Ibiza, deprived him of parental authority and ordered him to pay child support of €975 per month, in addition to 50% of extraordinary expenses.

The decision fully upholds the ruling of Ibiza’s Court of First Instance number 4, which confirmed the defendant’s biological paternity, maintained the child’s current surnames and also agreed to the “exclusion and deprivation” of the father’s parental rights. The appeal focused on the amount of the maintenance payment. The appellant argued that the €975 per month set by the lower court was disproportionate, insufficiently justified and not in line with the child’s proven expenses. He therefore requested that the amount be reduced to €260 per month.

However, the court rejected this argument. The judges recalled that child support must be proportionate to both the needs of the child and the financial capacity of the person required to pay it, emphasising that “the best interests of the child are the primary factor to be considered in decisions affecting them”. In its analysis, the court noted that there is no exact evidence of all the child’s expenses, who attends a semi-private school, but added that “the needs of a six-year-old child” cannot be overlooked, nor the greater burden borne by the mother, who has sole responsibility for the child’s care. The ruling also highlights that the father has had no relationship with the child.

A 721-square-metre property

Regarding the father’s financial situation, the court acknowledged that there is no precise evidence of his income, but pointed to “indications that it is significant”. Among these elements, it cited photographs submitted as evidence that reflect a high standard of living, a financial investigation carried out during precautionary proceedings, and ownership of a 721-square-metre property, another home in Ibiza and a bank account with a balance close to €100,000, in addition to several vehicles.

In contrast, the court considered that the mother’s financial capacity is “clearly lower” than that of the appellant. It also noted that she does not pay for housing as she lives in her grandmother’s home, a situation framed within the broader difficulties of accessing housing in Ibiza. Based on these factors, the court concluded that there are no grounds to reduce the maintenance payment. “The reduction of the support established in the first-instance ruling is not justified”, the decision states, adding that the amount proposed by the father “in no way complies with the principle of proportionality in relation to his financial capacity”.