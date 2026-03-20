Orlando Debárbora, retired doctor in Ibiza: “Extremely long on-call shifts have been a drama for my health and my family life”

“In places like Ibiza and Formentera, and practically across all the Balearic Islands, doctors greatly exceed occupational health recommendations and the guidelines set out in the Statute Framework, which governs healthcare professions”, explains David Fernández, a 061 emergency doctor and spokesperson for the Balearic Medical Union (Simebal) in Ibiza, during the fourth day of the doctors’ strike in March.

On this occasion, professionals from all generations gathered outside Can Misses Hospital, where the union called the second demonstration of the week. Around fifty healthcare workers attended under the slogan ‘Without doctors there is no healthcare’. This was emphasised by resident doctor (MIR) Jorge García, who pointed out that “without decent conditions today, there will be no quality doctors in the future”. It was also highlighted by retired doctor Orlando J. Debárbora, who stated that “extremely long on-call shifts” had been “a drama” for his health and family life. “I worked at Can Misses since the 1990s and there were six of us at the time. The population began to grow and, in exceptional circumstances, I did up to 13 on-call shifts; and during one shift I performed 13 operations of all kinds”, he explained with a microphone outside the hospital.

This marked the ninth day of strike action since the Ministry of Health signed the Statute Framework with Satse-FSES, FSS-CCOO, UGT and CSIF on 26 January. The agreement was reached without the support of medical unions, which is why professionals continue to demand their own statute. So far, they have received no response from the Ministry of Health and plan to repeat the strike on three further occasions (from 27 to 30 April, from 18 to 22 May and from 15 to 19 June). “The call that all doctors in Spain are waiting for, to return to serious negotiations on our working conditions, is not happening”, Fernández criticised to the media.

Overwhelmed and exhausted professionals

Among other demands, professionals are calling for an end to 24-hour shifts and excessive workloads. “Doctors work more than 45 hours per week on a regular basis. These are the hours proposed in the new Statute, and here we are already exceeding them. What hope can we have if, due to service needs, we can be made to work beyond those 45 hours?” Fernández denounced.

The agreed Statute does not fully prevent working days from exceeding a full day. Although it states that a standard working day should not exceed 12 hours, it allows for exceptional extensions of up to 24 hours. Likewise, on-call shifts, which are set at a maximum of 17 hours, can also reach these limits in exceptional cases, such as in hard-to-fill positions.

“What hope can we have in governments that have had the demands of the medical profession, represented by FEMS, on the table for two years of negotiations and informal meetings, and one year of negotiations with the rest of the unions representing healthcare professions, yet have failed to address two of our fundamental demands?” the spokesperson lamented.

Fernández recalled that doctors are calling for a reorganisation of their working hours to 35 hours per week, “like any other public employee”, and for a clear framework on how continuous care should be covered—something that must be negotiated with those on the front line, the doctors themselves. “In places like Ibiza, you speak to any colleague with even minimal management responsibilities and they express despair and feeling overwhelmed, because the population is growing while the number of doctors is decreasing”, he added.

Better care depends on reorganising work

He also stressed the need to recognise doctors’ training and experience and not to replace them: “We do not want nurses to take on medical responsibilities. We are the ones qualified to diagnose and treat patients”. Fernández emphasised that doctors are the professionals who ensure clinical safety: “because we are used to assuming the legal responsibility that comes with every medical act”.

For this reason, he considers it essential for society to understand the reasons behind the strike: “We will only provide the best care for patients if we are allowed to take a step forward and reorganise our work”. He therefore called on the public to support the protests: “You have a lot at stake because, if we do not manage to take this step, our forecast is that the public healthcare system as you have known it will disappear”.