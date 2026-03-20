Marga Orell: “Ibiza’s gastronomy is not only about traditional dishes, what matters is consuming local produce”

Ibiza’s Lenten cuisine returned this Thursday to the Ibiza Hospitality School not just as a collection of recipes, but as a way of preserving the island’s popular culture through local and seasonal produce. Empanadas made with gató, vegetable cocarrois and vegetable cocarrois with gató were the focus of a course led by chefs Marga Orell and Catalina Ferrer, former cook at Ca na Pepeta restaurant. The initiative was organised by Ibiza Town Council and the Consell de Ibiza through the campaign ‘Això sí és d’Eivissa’, in collaboration with the Balearic Islands Hospitality School.

The course brought together 18 students at the Hospitality School, located in the Sa Coma Island Park. Alongside learning how to prepare dough made from xeixa flour, water, lard and salt, participants also gained insight into the historical significance of these dishes in Ibiza’s kitchens. After a step-by-step demonstration by Marga Orell, attendees worked in pairs to prepare their own cocarrois and empanadas, which they later baked and took home.

Recipes made with local ingredients

However, the aim of the course went beyond technique. “The goal of this course is to showcase Ibiza’s popular culture so that traditions are not lost, especially through local produce”, explained Marga Orell, who combines her teaching role at the Hospitality School with her work promoting island products. The chef also stressed that defending Ibizan gastronomy should not be limited to repeating traditional dishes, but to maintaining a strong connection with local ingredients. “Ibiza’s gastronomy is not only about traditional dishes, what matters is consuming local produce”, she emphasised.

Marga Orell making a cocarrois during the course. / Vicent Mari

For his part, Josep Lluís Joan, food promotion technician at the Consell de Ibiza, summarised the spirit of the activity clearly: “We bring together heritage, product and tradition”. In his view, a traditional recipe loses part of its meaning when removed from its original context. “If you take the recipe out of context, you do not understand where it comes from, why it exists or what lies behind it”, he pointed out. In this case, he explained, these are Lenten recipes linked to a specific time of year, certain dietary restrictions and, above all, the availability of seasonal produce. “Ingredients like these, simple and humble, can create an excellent and very tasty dish”, he said, referring to products used in the course such as chard or spinach, spring onion, fresh garlic, raisins, pine nuts, olive oil and gató, a cartilaginous fish similar to a small shark.

Cooking with what the land provided

Catalina Ferrer, former cook at Ca na Pepeta, represented during the course that tradition of passing recipes down from one generation to the next. After more than twenty years at the restaurant, she advocates a cuisine deeply connected to seasonal produce and practical experience. “I cooked everything, always Ibizan cuisine, traditional cuisine. With any seasonal ingredient you could make a rice dish, a stew, whatever”, she recalled, adding a phrase that captures an entire era: “There were no freezers or anything like that, so you had to grow your own beans, your own chickpeas, your own lentils… we managed with what we had”. She also noted that “back then we did not produce waste” and explained that she learned to cook from her mother and through years of experience, without formal qualifications. “Experience counts, and I think that is true”, she said, concluding with a reflection that sums up a lifetime in the kitchen: “To this day, I still love cooking”.

Catalina Ferrer during the Lenten cookery course. / Vicent Mari

For the organisers, courses like this serve precisely that purpose: not only to teach recipes, but to recover everything that surrounds them. “Traditional cuisine is memory, it is remembrance, it is tradition, it is identity”, insisted Josep Lluís Joan. In his view, dishes like these preserve an essential part of the island’s gastronomic and cultural calendar. “In Ibiza, this is what people eat, and they eat it at Easter”, he explained, highlighting that these dishes only make sense at this time of year because they depend on what is available in the fields. “You could not make this in September because those vegetables would not be available, you would not have spring onions or fresh garlic”, he added.

Much more than a recipe: memory and identity

At a time when supermarkets offer almost everything all year round, the underlying message of the course points in the opposite direction: returning to seasonality, cooking with what the land provides and reconnecting with a way of eating that is closely tied to the environment. “Traditional cooking forces you to cook. To clean the fish, to go and buy that product, to understand the season; in a way, it is about reconnecting”, he argued. And that reconnection, he emphasised, is not only with food, but also with family, community and identity. That is why the session has something of a shared tradition. “These are the rituals that truly shape the calendar and make it special”, said Josep Lluís Joan, stressing that the real value lies in building community and keeping the island’s identity alive.

Fresh ingredients for recipes. / Vicent Mari

The course will continue next week with a new session dedicated to Ibizan lamb, but with the same underlying idea: that Ibiza’s cuisine should not be seen merely as recipes from the past, but as a way of preserving traditions and continuing to give value to local produce.