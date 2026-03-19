Incidents
Two minors arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in Ibiza and sharing the videos
The National Police investigation in Ibiza, following a complaint filed by a woman, resulted in the arrest of two minors and the investigation of two others for offences related to sexual assault and the dissemination of images
The National Police in Ibiza arrested two minors over the alleged sexual assault of a minor. One of them is also accused of an offence against privacy for sharing videos of the incident. Two other minors are being investigated in connection with the case, one as the alleged perpetrator of a sexual assault and the other for an alleged offence against privacy.
The investigation began on 27 February, when officers from the Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM) of the National Police in Ibiza took a statement from a woman who reported receiving videos of an alleged sexual assault involving a young girl who appeared to be underage. The incident took place near a park in Ibiza town during carnival celebrations, when the victim had met with a group of youths, all of them minors. Based on the complaint and the videos provided, police launched an investigation.
Two weeks ago, it emerged that the National Police had opened an inquiry to clarify how a sexually explicit video involving several minors had been circulated in Ibiza. Initial lines of investigation pointed to a possible offence of disclosure of secrets, and officers considered it unlikely that the case involved a sexual assault. However, the case has since proven to be more serious than initially thought and does include the sexual assault of the minor.
Referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor
All the investigations carried out by the UFAM unit in Ibiza have been forwarded to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. Officers remind that, under Spanish law, any depiction of a minor engaging in sexual conduct or explicit sexual content is classified as child pornography, regardless of whether the images are real or digitally created.
They also stress that, in the event of accidentally downloading such material, it must be deleted immediately and the police should be informed of where the download occurred or the identity of the sender so that it can be investigated. They warn that sharing these images or videos, including through social media, constitutes the distribution of child pornography and is a criminal offence.
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