Fuel prices in Ibiza: petrol already exceeds two euros per litre in Formentera

Fuel prices have now surpassed the two-euro-per-litre mark at a petrol station in Formentera, according to the latest data reviewed this Wednesday. Specifically, diesel A is being sold at 2.039 euros per litre at the Cepsa service station located on the PM-820 road at kilometre 1.2.

Another petrol station on the island, operated by Repsol, offers the same fuel at 1.989 euros per litre, just five cents less. As for unleaded 95 petrol, prices in Formentera also remain high, although still below two euros. Repsol sells it at 1.889 euros per litre, while at Cepsa it reaches 1.939 euros.

The difference with Ibiza remains significant. On the neighbouring island, the cheapest diesel A can be found at the Santa Eulària Cooperative at 1.869 euros per litre, while the most expensive is at a Galp station in Ibiza at 1.915 euros. For unleaded 95 petrol, prices range from 1.759 euros at Eroski in Sant Antoni to 1.765 euros at Galp in Ibiza.

Petrol 98 is also cheaper in Ibiza than in Formentera. The lowest price is at a Shell station in Ibiza Town, where it is sold at 1.949 euros per litre, while at a Repsol station on the Ibiza–Sant Joan road it reaches 1.975 euros.

Nationwide increase

At a national level, fuel prices continue to rise sharply across Spain since the outbreak of the Iran war. Petrol prices have exceeded two euros per litre at five petrol stations in the country, while diesel has reached as much as 2.235 euros per litre at a station in Oviedo.

At present, the average price of petrol in Spain stands at 1.769 euros per litre. According to the weekly fuel price report from the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC), petrol prices increased by 6.75% over the past week.

Meanwhile, the average price of diesel at Spanish petrol stations on Tuesday was 1.898 euros per litre, while the latest EU bulletin placed it at 1.836 euros, the highest level since July 2022. The cheapest diesel can currently be found at a petrol station in Calasparra (Murcia), where it costs 1.339 euros per litre.