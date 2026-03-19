Economy
Check here the cheapest and most expensive petrol stations in Ibiza
The lowest fuel prices on the island can be found in Santa Eulària, Sant Antoni and Ibiza Town
Drivers in Ibiza can now check which service stations offer the lowest prices depending on the type of fuel. Prices vary by municipality and fuel type — diesel A, petrol 95 and petrol 98 — with more affordable options available in Santa Eulària, Sant Antoni and Ibiza.
Diesel prices
For diesel A, the cheapest option on the island is at Cooperativa Santa Eulària, located on the PM-810 road at kilometre 4.150 in Santa Eulària, where the price stands at 1.86 euros per litre. This is followed by the Galp service station on Avenida Sant Josep in Ibiza Town, where diesel costs 1.91 euros per litre.
Petrol prices
For petrol 95, the lowest price is found at Eroski on Avenida ses Païsses in Sant Antoni, where it costs 1.75 euros per litre. Very close to this is again Galp, on Avenida Sant Josep in Ibiza, with a price of 1.76 euros per litre.
As for petrol 98, the most competitive price is offered by Shell, located on Avenida Ignacio Wallis, where it is sold at 1.94 euros per litre. This is followed by Repsol on the Ibiza–Sant Joan road at kilometre 1.7, also in Ibiza, where the price reaches 1.97 euros per litre.
With these figures, fuel prices in Ibiza are beginning to approach two euros per litre, representing an increase of almost 10%.
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