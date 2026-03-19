An indefinite strike threatens to disrupt Ibiza Airport during Easter

The trade unions CCOO, UGT and USO have announced an indefinite strike at the ground handling company Groundforce, which operates at Ibiza Airport. The first day of strike action is scheduled for Friday 27 March, just before Easter, meaning the move could disrupt passenger traffic and baggage handling at a critical time at Es Codolar. The company employs around 90 workers at the Ibiza terminal during the winter season and up to 340 in summer.

The dispute stems from a “disagreement” within the joint committee of the collective agreement regarding the application of the 2026 salary tables. According to the unions, the company is making a “unilateral interpretation” of the agreement’s clauses in order to avoid applying the wage recovery guarantee linked to inflation (CPI). The unions are demanding a 7.82% pay rise for administrative staff and agents, while the company intends to limit the increase to 4.58% on fixed salary components.

“It is not acceptable for the company to ignore the agreed salary recovery”, the three unions stated in a joint release. To push for a resolution, workers have been called to take part in partial strikes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the following time slots: from 5:00 to 7:00, from 11:00 to 17:00, and from 22:00 to midnight.

Groundforce is one of the main handling operators at Es Codolar, working with around twenty airlines, including some of the busiest. An indefinite strike during key travel days in March and April could result in widespread delays, cancellations and large amounts of unprocessed luggage at the terminal. The unions insist that the strike is a “legitimate form of pressure” due to the company’s lack of willingness to negotiate. “Participation is key to achieving a fair solution”, they say, calling on all staff to support the action.

The “ants” of the airport

UGT adds that “it is wonderful to be able to fly and visit places around the world thanks to it”, but urges passengers to “look through the windows of the airport, through the aircraft windows, at the facilities in general”.

“What you see moving like ants on the runways — those who assist you at check-in and boarding desks, at customer service or complaints counters — are people whose working conditions are becoming increasingly harsh due to the expansion of the low-cost model across the entire sector. Their way of life is turning into a constant violation of their labour rights and, therefore, of their rights as individuals”, the union states.

The union also warns that it will challenge any potential “tactics by companies to dilute the effects of the strike”, such as “strategic flight cancellations” aimed at turning public opinion against workers. “As long as the main actors, with AENA at the forefront, remain passive, the only option left is strike action”, they conclude.