Marga, Uma and Martina, the Ibiza goalkeepers already part of the elite of women’s football

Marga, Uma and Martina. Three girls, three goalkeepers and three Ibizans who have become key references in youth football in Ibiza. All three are part of the youth teams at SD Portmany and represent the gradual growth of women’s football on the island.

Marga Míguez is one of the most visible faces of that growth. The goalkeeper of Portmany’s under-16 side has already been called up twice to the Spanish under-15 national team and has even had the chance to debut with the senior side. “It took me a little while to adapt because they are girls from all over Spain and I didn’t know any of them, but the experience has been very good and it’s really nice to be there”, the goalkeeper told Diario de Ibiza after a training session with SD Portmany.

The Ibizan player has been part of the Sant Antoni club since she was five years old and, since then, she has done nothing but “grow exponentially”, according to her goalkeeping coach, Juanvi Carreño. He admits that coaching the three girls has made him “change the way I trained once I realised they had something special”.

“There is no goalkeeper her age with her level”

“When Marga first came to us at just five years old she didn’t even have a licence yet, but we already saw something in her”, explains the coach, who admits he never imagined “things would move so quickly and that she would already be with the national team”.

According to Carreño, “watching the three of them train is a spectacle”, and once the ball starts rolling “they are special because they work harder than anyone else”.

The 14-year-old goalkeeper has managed to earn a place in a league largely dominated by boys. However, her coach has no doubts: “Besides being hardworking and intelligent, in one-on-one situations there is no goalkeeper her age who has her level”. He also praises her vision of the game, something that has sparked jokes among the coaching staff because “she could perfectly play as a midfielder”.

Marga Míguez, goalkeeper for SD Portmany and a member of the Spanish national team. / JA RIERA

Uma Farisco, from the Infantil B team, has also had the opportunity to represent the island. In her case, the Ibizan goalkeeper has played several matches with the Balearic women’s regional team, something she describes as “a real honour”. She also admits that adapting at first was difficult: “At first you become friends with two or three players, but later you end up becoming close with everyone”, she says.

Her dream is clear: “I would like to play for Barça”. To reach that goal, the goalkeeper looks up to some of the best goalkeepers today, such as Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, whose “character” she admires, as well as women’s football stars like Alexia Putellas.

Martina, called up in her first year

“What I learn most from him [Juanvi] is that if you make a mistake it’s not a problem, because anyone can make one”, explains the young player. According to Carreño, this is one of the main messages emphasised at the club: “As a coach it’s normal that you don’t like conceding goals, but it doesn’t matter if they score as long as the girls learn from it for the next time”.

However, Carreño also highlights some areas where the promising goalkeepers could still improve: “Communication and aerial play can still be developed, although that’s normal because those are the most difficult aspects for a goalkeeper”.

The youngest of the three is Martina, goalkeeper for Atlético Alevín, who was recently called up to the island’s under-12 selection. She remembers the moment with great excitement: “I was very emotional because it was the first time I played on my own against other girls”.

The young goalkeeper has quickly become one of the best players in her category in the Pityusic Islands during her first year at SD Portmany thanks, among other things, to “her good footwork and passing ability”, according to her coach, who has also seen “something special” in her.

“My dream is to play for the Spanish national team”, says Martina, who looks up to Cata Coll — the Mallorca-born goalkeeper who has already played for Spain’s senior team — as one of her idols.

Martina, a junior player for SD Portmany. / JA RIERA

“Playing with boys makes you more aggressive”

The goalkeepers say that when they travel with their respective teams, other players are often surprised that they play with boys rather than with girls. However, this does not stop them from enjoying football.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, because when you play with boys you learn to be more aggressive and that helps you play better when you face other girls”, explains Uma.

SD Portmany currently has six female players across all its youth categories, a number that still does not allow the Sant Antoni club to participate in the island’s first under-13 to under-16 seven-a-side women’s league. The competition currently includes SE Sant Carles, SD Formentera and CD Puig d’en Valls and is still in a development phase.

“The key is for clubs, the federation and institutions to make a real commitment to promote it more and give girls an incentive to sign up”, explains Raúl Garrido, director of SD Portmany’s youth academy.

Marga, Uma and Martina, alongside Juanvi Carreño, goalkeeping coach for the youth teams. / JA RIERA

Attracting new players, a major challenge

The Portmany coordinator believes the most important step to increase interest among girls is “to formalise the league with several teams”, something he says “will trigger exponential growth in women’s football”.

Garrido tried, together with the club’s president Maria José Castillo, to gather enough girls for the club to participate in Ibiza’s first women’s league. However, Castillo admits that it remains “a real challenge” to attract more girls, although she says they will “try again next season” because “more girls are gradually losing their shyness about saying they want to play football”.

“I’m amazed and delighted with them”, the president says. She highlights Marga’s “naturalness” and “calm attitude” when returning from national team commitments, “without showing any arrogance despite having come so far in such a short time”.

It is a source of pride for the club to see these three girls already beginning to write the future pages of women’s football from Ibiza across the country.