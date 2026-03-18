Ibiza, international capital of 'flaó'

“It came from a very romantic idea. Friends and acquaintances who travelled around the Mediterranean told us they had tasted other kinds of 'flaó'”. This is how Mariana Viada, president of the es Cubells neighbourhood association, explains the origin of the Jornades del Flaó, which will be held this April in Sant Josep. 'Del flaó' — not 'des flaó'. Without softening the accent. Because these events are international. Not like the 'arròs de matance's competition, which is described as “worldwide”, or the 'frita de porc' contest, called “interstellar” — labels that are almost a joke, at least in their beginnings. In this case, however, the event is truly international.

Viada explains that in various parts of the Mediterranean — more, in fact, than most people would imagine — 'flaó' is also prepared, although not exactly like the one from Ibiza. “Some are savoury, some are made with a mould, others without… And in some places it’s called 'flaó', but also 'flaunes'”. “We thought it would be nice to get together and share them, to see how the recipe has evolved”, she says, noting that one thing all these versions have in common is that they were traditionally prepared and eaten around Easter.

'Flaó' workshop at Can Mosson. / Juan A. Riera

A “crazy idea” that people loved

The idea of organising international events centred around 'flaó' began to take shape and everyone they mentioned it to thought it was a great idea. “But we needed funding”, she explains. Flights, hotels, meals and activities for visitors all had to be paid for. So they began to figure out how to organise what initially seemed like a crazy plan.

Fortunately, everyone they spoke to liked the idea and was willing to collaborate. Both public institutions and private companies showed support. The Consell de Ibiza and Sant Josep Town Hall “said yes”, as did Sabors d’Eivissa, the Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs, the bakers’ association and many local businesses. “The reception was very good, everyone told us they loved the idea”, Viada recalls about those early stages when the event was starting to take shape.

This year, in addition to the Ibizan 'flaó', recipes from Torroella and another still-secret location will take part.

This April, for three days, Sant Josep — and more specifically Can Jeroni — will become the international capital of 'flaó'. Or rather, of 'flaons'. In this first edition, recipes from three places will be featured: Ibiza, of course; Torroella (Girona); and a third location that remains a surprise and will be revealed later.

The event will open on Friday, 10 April, and continue throughout the weekend. Over the three days there will be lectures, talks and showcookings. One of them, explains the president of the es Cubells neighbourhood association, will feature Ibizan chef Marga Orell, who will prepare the traditional 'flaó' recipe taken from the Llibre del Coch, a 16th-century cookbook.

“It’s a very special recipe — the mother of all 'flaó' recipes, the original”, Viada highlights.

Tickets for the tastings during the event are already available on Eventbrite for ten euros.

Tickets for the event are already on sale on the Eventbrite website. They cost ten euros “to cover the tasting of all the flaons” and are valid for all three days. On Friday, the opening talk (at 7.30 pm) will be given by traditions expert Toni Manonelles, who will share the results of his research into this dish with attendees. The Bishop of Ibiza, Vicent Ribas, will also take part in another talk, placing the recipe in context by linking liturgy and gastronomy. “It will be a fairly short talk”, Viada explains.

Viada herself admits she has not yet tasted all the 'flaons' that will be presented in this first edition, which makes her particularly curious and excited to discover recipes from other parts of the Mediterranean.

A page from the book ‘Eivissa i Formentera Il.lustrades’. / APACHE LIBROS

Both she and Vicent Marí Serra 'Palermet' explain that they have found versions of 'flaó' in places such as Morella, Crete, Cyprus and Sardinia. In fact, they would have loved to include Cypriot 'flaons' in this first edition, but the cost of flights made it very difficult. “They would have had to take three flights — it was madness”, she says.

Different names for the same dish

In some places, Palermet explains, they are not called 'flaons', 'flaones' or 'flaunes'. “In Sardinia they are known as cassadines”. On that island there are both savoury and sweet versions, although the sweet ones do not include herbasana (mint), the herb that gives Ibiza’s 'flaó' its distinctive flavour.

Other recipes have become more refined over time, and in some places the dish resembles a cream-filled pastry more than the traditional Ibizan 'flaó'.

The president of the es Cubells neighbourhood association hopes that the public response will be positive and that this first edition will be followed by a second, a third and many more in the future — year after year exploring the different lives of 'flaó'. By following this culinary trail, they have already discovered a long list of places where versions of the dish are prepared. And if she allows herself to dream, Viada imagines organising the event each year in one of those places where 'flaó' is made.