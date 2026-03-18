Ibiza forensic experts defend the speed of age tests for migrant minors: “We provide the best service in Spain”

Professionals from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Ibiza, responsible for carrying out age assessment tests on migrant minors arriving by small boats in order to determine their age, claim they provide “the best service in Spain” in this field and regret the stance taken by the president of the Consell de Formentera, Óscar Portas, who last week called for these procedures to be accelerated.

“The staff at the IML are particularly angry, and I understand their frustration. We provide the best service in Spain on this matter. When an assessment of unaccompanied minors is requested, the report is issued in less than 24 hours — something that is not offered in other places where there are hundreds or even thousands of cases waiting to be assessed. We have zero waiting list”, said Juan Ramón Sancho, forensic doctor in Ibiza and deputy director of the IML, speaking to Diario de Ibiza.

In this regard, he defended the “immense work” carried out by the team he coordinates. “And on top of that they discredit us. The truth is that it is outrageous. This comes from ignorance. I prefer to think it is ignorance. I don’t understand why they complain about how the protocol works. Obviously, it is because they do not know it”, he said.

Sancho also stressed that the forensic team in Ibiza has “a special sensitivity regarding this issue”, precisely because they are aware of the pressure caused by the arrival of unaccompanied migrant minors in the Pityusic Islands. The service, he noted, includes “committed and sensitive professionals” who make “an effort with limited resources”.

“And instead of recognising it, they reproach us. We don’t want anyone to thank us because it’s our job and we are paid for it, but at least they should not insult us”, he added.

Five professionals

The forensic team in Ibiza is made up of five professionals who have expressed their deep discomfort after learning about the content of the meeting held last week between Óscar Portas and the island director of the State Administration in Ibiza and Formentera, Raquel Guasch, which addressed various issues related to the management of migrant arrivals to the island.

As explained later by the Consell itself, during that meeting the president of Formentera asked for age verification tests for unaccompanied migrant minors to be accelerated, arguing that the coexistence of minors and adults is one of the factors that, in his view, generates conflicts and tensions in reception centres.

Sancho and his colleagues were greatly surprised by the request because, far from having a backlog of work, they have even prepared reports on radiological studies sent from other parts of Spain where waiting lists do exist.

“In other words, we are very aware of the problem and try to contribute our small part”, he said.

The coordinator of the Ibiza forensic team explained that this special effort with migrant minors also extends to health services, “especially the radiology department, which collaborates despite the fact that it is not strictly part of their duties”.

“Radiologists collaborate with us following the established protocol and, in order to speed things up, they immediately carry out X-rays and tests that may not even be included in their usual services”, he said.

Eighty per cent are adults

The professionals at the IML carry out two types of “indicative tests” to determine the age of minors: a wrist X-ray, which allows doctors to estimate the maturity of a child’s skeletal system, and an orthopantomography, a panoramic dental X-ray that analyses the development of permanent teeth.

These images are complemented by a “direct examination of the individual being assessed”. The final result does not provide an exact age but rather a possible age range. According to the protocol, the lowest age in that range must be considered the real age. In other words, if the result shows a range of 17 to 21 years, the person studied is considered to be a minor.

“It’s like when people say it is better for a guilty person to go free than for an innocent person to go to prison”, Sancho explained.

Regarding the results of these tests, in roughly 20% of cases the person assessed is declared a minor. In other words, four out of five people who undergo these tests in Ibiza turn out to be adults.

The profile of migrants has also changed. They are now mostly of sub-Saharan origin, while tests on migrants from the Maghreb have decreased significantly in recent years, according to the IML deputy director.