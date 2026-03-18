Health
Doctors’ strike forces the cancellation of more than 800 appointments and operations in Ibiza and Formentera
During the second day of the strike, 22 operations, 40 specialist consultations and diagnostic tests, and 294 Primary Care appointments were suspended
The second day of the doctors’ strike in Ibiza and Formentera, which began on Monday and has been called for five days until Friday 20, led this Tuesday to the cancellation of 356 healthcare activities in the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area (ASEF), according to provisional figures provided by the Balearic Islands Health Service (Ib-Salut).
Specifically, Ib-Salut reported that 22 surgical procedures were suspended, along with 40 specialist consultations and diagnostic tests that had to be postponed, and 294 Primary Care appointments that could not be carried out.
In total, healthcare activity suspended in Ibiza and Formentera due to this new round of doctors’ protests has so far reached 810 cancellations over two days. As part of the mobilisations, demonstrations have also been called outside health centres, with the next one scheduled for Thursday 19.
The strike has been called in opposition to the draft Framework Statute negotiated between the Ministry of Health and the unions. Doctors are also demanding their own specific statute. Under the proposed framework, ordinary working shifts would not be allowed to exceed 12 hours.
From the Balearic Medical Union (Simebal) in Ibiza, representatives state that what they are defending is “a quality public healthcare system for everyone” and warn that “if they do not want to listen to us, we will shout louder”.
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